WWE RAW Results 17 February – Matt Hardy gets broken by the Viper

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Here’s all the action that went down last night en route to WWE Super Showdown.

Randy Orton attacked Matt Hardy

Aleister Black def. Erick Rowan

Charlotte Flair addressed NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

24/7 Champion Riddick Moss def. R-Truth and Mojo Rawley (Triple Threat Match)

Drew McIntyre def. MVP

Shayna Baszler confronted Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza def. Rusev and Humberto Carrillo

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane def. Natalya via Count-out

Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders crashed Seth Rollins’ “sermon”

Ricochet def. Karl Anderson

Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Murphy and AOP ended via Disqualification

