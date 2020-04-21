WWE RAW Results 20 April 2020 – Money in the Bank madness continued

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here’s all the action that went down last night on the road to Money in the Bank.

Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a WWE Title Match at Money in the Bank

Aleister Black def. Austin Theory to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Shayna Baszler def. Indi Hartwell

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

Nia Jax def. Kairi Sane

Apollo Crews def. MVP to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott

Rey Mysterio def. Murphy to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Charlotte Flair def. Kayden Carter

Andrade def. Akira Tozawa

Bianca Belair def. Santana Garrett

Drew McIntyre def. Angel Garza

Last Updated: