WWE RAW Results 20 April 2020 – Money in the Bank madness continued

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here’s all the action that went down last night on the road to Money in the Bank.
Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a WWE Title Match at Money in the Bank
Aleister Black def. Austin Theory to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Shayna Baszler def. Indi Hartwell
Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink
Nia Jax def. Kairi Sane
Apollo Crews def. MVP to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott
Rey Mysterio def. Murphy to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Charlotte Flair def. Kayden Carter
Andrade def. Akira Tozawa
Bianca Belair def. Santana Garrett
Drew McIntyre def. Angel Garza
Last Updated: April 21, 2020