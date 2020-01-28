Home Entertainment WWE RAW Results January 27 2020 – The road to Wrestlemania begins

WWE RAW Results January 27 2020 – The road to Wrestlemania begins

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on January 28, 2020
1 min read
RAW Jan 27

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Here’s all the action that went down the night after the Royal Rumble.

Drew McIntyre challenged WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania and def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Handicap Match)

Rey Mysterio def. MVP

Aleister Black def. Kenneth Johnson

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy def. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

Humberto Carrillo def. United States Champion Andrade via Disqualification

24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley def. No Way Jose; R-Truth def. Rawley to win the title and Rawley def. Truth to win it back

Liv Morgan def. Lana

Erick Rowan def. Branden Vice

Charlotte Flair def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka via Disqualification

