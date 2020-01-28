WWE RAW Results January 27 2020 – The road to Wrestlemania begins

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Here’s all the action that went down the night after the Royal Rumble.
Drew McIntyre challenged WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania and def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Handicap Match)
Rey Mysterio def. MVP
Aleister Black def. Kenneth Johnson
Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy def. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe
Humberto Carrillo def. United States Champion Andrade via Disqualification
24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley def. No Way Jose; R-Truth def. Rawley to win the title and Rawley def. Truth to win it back
Liv Morgan def. Lana
Erick Rowan def. Branden Vice
Charlotte Flair def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka via Disqualification
