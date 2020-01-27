Home Entertainment WWE Royal Rumble 2020 – All the match results

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 – All the match results

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on January 27, 2020
Royal Rumble 2020

The WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and officially marked the beginning of the road to Wrestlemania. Here’s who won and last during the massive free for all event.

Sheamus def. Shorty G

United States Champion Andrade def. Humberto Carrillo

Roman Reigns def. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

WWE Universal Champion Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt def. Daniel Bryan

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley def. Lacey Evans

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Asuka

Drew McIntyre won the 30-man Royal Rumble

Last Updated: January 27, 2020

