WWE Royal Rumble 2020 – All the match results

The WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and officially marked the beginning of the road to Wrestlemania. Here’s who won and last during the massive free for all event.
Sheamus def. Shorty G
United States Champion Andrade def. Humberto Carrillo
Roman Reigns def. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere Match)
Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
WWE Universal Champion Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt def. Daniel Bryan
Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley def. Lacey Evans
RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Asuka
Drew McIntyre won the 30-man Royal Rumble
Last Updated: January 27, 2020