Yo VIP, let’s kick it! Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in a new biopic

Before Eminem and John Cena showed the world that white men had some rap talent of their own, we got Vanilla Ice who made a big splash in the world of hip-hop. His success was interesting to say the least. He may not have been as good in hindsight and his career was as bizarre as his fashion sense, but yet he’s still one of the catalysts for rap finding mainstream success in the 1990s. And I’m pretty sure you can all rap the opening lyrics to the song Ice Ice Baby every time you hear someone say, “Stop!”

Hollywood is finally ready to make a biopic about the life of the man who goes by the stage name of Vanilla Ice (and let’s face it, with a real-name of Rob Van Winkle, you’d need a new persona), titled To The Extreme. Insider has revealed that Dave Franco has been cast to play the role of the iconic rapper and his rapid rise to fame as one of the biggest one-hit wonders in history.

Franco is certainly an interesting casting choice for the movie, but no doubt with a little bit of hair and make-up he could easily look the part. He hasn’t shown his hand at rapping or dance moves but is no doubt talented enough to pull that off with some training.

In an interview, Franco has described the tone of the biopic (which doesn’t have any director officially announced) as similar to The Disaster Artist. That movie, which was the complete opposite in quality of the movie that inspired it, was both funny and heartfelt and would certainly make for a great fit with this film. If they can just find the right director to collaborate and listen that is.

Last Updated: