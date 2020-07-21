Zack Snyder’s Justice League is going to be an incredibly long movie

Thanks to all the hype around the new cut of Justice League, stylish and visionary director Zack Snyder has never been more popular. When Snyder’s ambitious and epic plans for the movie that was supposed to be Warner Bros’ equivalent to Disney and Marvel’s Avengers franchise were cast aside by studio execs intent on receiving their annual bonuses, the end result was a choppy and haphazard mess.

As artistic as Snyder is behind the camera though, his films do tend to pick up a habit of being bladder-bursting behemoths, easily lasting over two hours in length from beginning to end. While it’s easy to argue that the director cuts for some of his movies like Watchmen and Batman V Superman were far better than the original theatrical cuts, they were also far longer and sat well over three hours in length (And I’ve watched the director’s cuts of all the Lord of the Rings films and never felt that they were too long at all).

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is unlikely to be any different. The director has revealed that his cut was going to be around 214 minutes long initially. It’s no surprise HBO Max is looking to release it in several parts because for one movie to be that long and expect it to maintain audience attention throughout its runtime, is not easy. It turns out the final cut will not be 214 minutes, but far longer as Snyder revealed in an interview with Beyond the Trailer:

I have famously advertised the runtime at 214 minutes… now in its current state, it’s gonna end up being longer than that. Exciting to bring all this new material to the fans that get to see all this crazy and awesome new sequences. And I think that’s gonna be really exciting for everyone.

Snyder doesn’t reveal exactly how much longer it’s going to be, but it wouldn’t surprise me if this movie ends up running well over 4 hours, because of all those gorgeously looking slow-motion shots will most definitely add lots of extra minutes onto the movie.

For fans who have been waiting three years for Snyder to finally get the chance to complete his Justice League vision, they can at least get their money’s worth when the film does eventually arrive in 2021.

Last Updated: