10 Signs It’s Time for a New Gaming Laptop

Your gaming laptop is a trusted companion, giving you the hardware and capabilities you need to play your favorite games and try out new additions to see if they have the potential to become old favorites eventually. But sooner or later, you’ll notice that your gaming laptop isn’t performing as well as it used to. Hiccups and occasional issues can affect any laptop, regardless of age. But there are some sure signs that your gaming laptop is failing, and it might be time to purchase a new one.

What are they?

The Versatility of Modern Gaming Laptops

A modern gaming laptop, according to HP, is a powerful device. Not only can it run the latest games at the highest and most beautiful settings, but it can also run even the most resource intensive pieces of software and help you stay productive in almost any line of work.

Keep in mind when you’re shopping for a new gaming laptop that you’re not just shopping for a machine that can help you play video games; this is a computer that can benefit your life in many ways.

Accordingly, you may want to buy a new gaming laptop a little sooner or spend a little more so you can upgrade your life more dramatically and immediately.

Signs It’s Time for a New Gaming Laptop

These are the hallmark signs that it’s time for a new gaming laptop:

1. Games outpacing your capabilities. Have you noticed that the latest video game releases are beginning to outpace your laptop’s capabilities? Are you barely meeting the minimum requirements? Are you forced to reduce settings so that you can run these games efficiently? This may not be a major problem today, but in another year or two, you could find yourself completely unable to enjoy modern gaming experiences. This is an early warning sign that your hardware is falling behind.

2. Insufficient storage. If you love games, you’ll probably want an extensive library of them. But as you build that library, you’ll gradually run out of storage space. There are many secondary storage options available to PC gamers, but if you want all your games to be immediately accessible, an upgrade may be in order.

3. Major slowdown. There are many factors that can cause laptop slowdown, say the experts, some of which are fixable. For example, your laptop slowing down could be the result of a virus, which can easily be removed with an antivirus program. However, if you’re noticing a consistent slowdown and you’re not able to fix it easily, it could be a sign that you need a new gaming laptop.

4. Recurring crashes. Frequent crashes are another problem you may have to contend with. Again, there are many problems that could cause frequent crashing, some of which are fixable. But if the problem is persistent and resilient to common fixes, a new gaming laptop may be the best move.

5. Battery woes. Over time, batteries wear out, holding less of a charge and becoming less reliable in the process. In some cases, you can swap out the laptop battery for a new one. But if this isn’t an option, you may need an entirely new gaming laptop.

6. Overheating and excess noise. Have you noticed that your gaming laptop is making more noise than usual? It could be because of overheating and fans running excessively. This is a sign that your laptop is working extra hard, and could be a sign that its demise is on the near horizon.

7. Update accessibility and security concerns. At a certain point, old hardware becomes a security risk. If your gaming laptop is no longer being supported, or if you have general security concerns about it, the best option is to upgrade it.

8. Outdated ports and connectivity. Legacy ports might be cool to see if you enjoy learning about the history of technology – but they’re not going to help you play the games you want or use your laptop to its fullest potential, according to Wikipedia. If you constantly find yourself in need of new types of ports, or a greater number of ports, an upgrade could be the right move.

9. Display disappointments. One of the benefits of a laptop is that it has a screen built in, but this is also a vulnerability. If your laptop display is no longer working correctly, and there’s no easy way to fix or replace it, a new gaming laptop might be the only answer.

10. A significant change in personal needs. You may also need a new gaming laptop if there’s a significant change in your personal needs. For example, if you’re starting a new job or side gig and your current gaming laptop isn’t going to be useful for it, it might be in your best interest to purchase a gaming laptop that’s good for both video games and work. When shopping for a new gaming laptop, try to plan for the future and choose something that will keep serving your needs many years from now. The pace of technological development makes this challenging, but the further ahead you can foresee and plan, the better.

Can You Upgrade?

Keep in mind that some laptops are designed to be upgradable. If you run out of storage space, you may be able to expand with an external drive. If you’re having trouble with memory, you might be able to upgrade the RAM. You may even be able to install a new graphics card or central processor. If you’re handy, and you don’t mind taking the risk of fiddling with internal components, upgrading your laptop could be cheaper than buying a new one.

Still, for many gamers and professionals in need of powerful laptops, the better move is to purchase a new gaming laptop altogether. With so many amazing gaming laptop options on the market, you’re sure to find something that fits your needs within your budget.

Last Updated: