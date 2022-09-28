Top 7 Quietest Gaming Laptops in 2022 – The Ultimate Guide

Portable PC gaming is incredibly popular right now, and there are tons of great options for quality gaming laptops that you can take on the go and play your games wherever you like. There may actually be too many gaming laptop choices for some consumers, and it can feel overwhelming to try to find the best one and figure out which one is right for you and your needs. If you’re looking for one of the quietest gaming laptops, though, we have put together a really good list for you with a range of prices, noise levels, and specifications.

Some laptops tend to get really loud when they are playing games, especially games that are considered graphical powerhouses or that have high memory requirements. Typical laptops can overheat or become excessively loud when playing some games, which is why you may be interested in getting one of the quietest gaming laptops from our list below.

Why Do You Need the Quietest Gaming Laptop?

Before we get into our list of the quietest gaming laptops, let’s answer a few questions you may have.

Gaming laptops can get really loud because the computer is trying to cool down the system and get rid of excess heat. This protects the delicate computer components from overheating, but it can be really noisy. If you’re trying to play games in a quiet work environment, a library, or even in the peace and quiet of your own home, a loud laptop can be disturbing and annoying. Some gaming laptops are so loud you can hardly hear the sounds of the game over the sounds of the cooling fan.

What quiet gaming laptops do is make use of specialized cooling technology that keeps the system from overheating and cuts down on the noise. The laptops that use this kind of technology are really good at preventing the system from overheating and overworking, and they’re also much quieter, making for a more pleasant gaming experience. Keeping your laptop quiet while you play games is to your advantage, as it allows you to hear more of the in-game sound, so you can pick up audio cues more easily and not be blindsided by enemies or miss out on important chatter. It also makes the gaming experience more immersive, helping you to be absorbed into the gaming environment rather than taking you out of that because of how loud your laptop is.

Why Are These the Best Quiet Gaming Laptops In 2022?

The list we put together below for you includes our top choices that were selected because they’re very quiet, are incredibly durable, can play games with extensive performance requirements, and they have some powerful specs.

We’ve also chosen the laptops for this list because of their price points. We know most consumers are concerned about getting a good deal and will probably spend plenty of time shopping around for quiet gaming laptops, and we’ve done a lot of that work for you to find you affordably priced gaming laptops that are both quiet and powerful.

Now that we’ve answered some of the most pressing questions about quiet gaming laptops, let’s talk about which are the best ones.

1. Razer Blade Pro 17 – Best Overall

Pros Cons Powerful Vapor Cooling technology Kind of pricey Quick refresh rate Impressive graphics card

We ranked the Razer Blade Pro 17 as our top choice for quiet gaming laptops for a number of reasons. First of all, it has a powerful graphics card that can handle some of the best-looking next generation games. It can play those amazing looking AAA games without any problem, running buttery smooth while pumping out incredible graphics. It comes with a choice of 120HzUHD to give you 4K visuals, 360Hz FHD for super-fast graphical capabilities, or the 165Hz QHD for a combination of both.

This laptop is equipped with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPU. It also boasts fast processing speed thanks to the Intel 10th Generation 8-Core CPU. You’ll be able to run the biggest and most impressive looking games on this laptop without any issues. The i7 processor can be increased up to 5.1 GHz using the Intel Turbo Boost feature. You also get built-in Wi-Fi 6 as well as a UHS-III SD slot.

When it comes to cooling, this laptop stands above the rest because of its Vapor Chamber cooling technology. It can get rid of heat quietly and efficiently by utilizing a combination of condensation and evaporation. It shouldn’t cost more than $4,000, which does make it one of the more expensive choices on this list, but if you’re looking for the best, you’ll have to pay accordingly.

Why is this the best quiet gaming laptop in 2022?

It takes the top spot because the Razer Blade Pro 17 has internal fluid cooling to keep things really quiet, even when the system is being pushed to its limit. Because there isn’t a cooling fan, it does not make any noise as it dissipates heat. It is probably the quietest laptop out of all the ones on this list.

2. MSI GF65 – Budget Pick

Pros Cons Affordably priced Not as many connectivity options as the others Impressive Cooler Boost 5 technology Bulky design Excellent graphics and display

For a budget pick when it comes to the quietest gaming laptops, the MSI GF65 is an excellent choice. It shouldn’t cost more than $1,500, but it’s not lacking in some of the most essential features you’ll want from a gaming laptop, says T3. The MSI GF65 can handle modern artificial intelligence features and ray-tracing thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It also boasts a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor that lets you multitask with ease.

This laptop also offers impressively smooth visuals with its 25.6-inch screen and 144Hz display. The MSI GF65 includes Wi-Fi 6 for decent connectivity options. The cooling is handled by the Cooler Boost 5 and internal heating pipes that dissipate heat very efficiently. It’s not quite as high end as some of the other choices on this list, but it’s still a good gaming laptop that tends to be very quiet.

3. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 – Runner Up

Pros Cons Mid-budget laptop Cooling method does make some noise Incredibly fast Great visuals Combination of liquid cooling and airflow

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 is another of the best quietest gaming laptops. It’s packing an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6. It can go from 1140mHz to 1380MHz. You’re able to multi-task with this laptop thanks to the 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and the 10th Generation Core i7 processor. On top of all that, it comes with Windows 10 as well as a fully HD 1920x1080p display.

How much will this bad boy cost you? It’s selling for around $2,500 right now, which is a great price for all you get. It cools really well too, with a thermal grizzly liquid metal that runs quietly and does a spectacular job of keeping the laptop from overheating.

4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 Gaming Laptop – Premium Pick

Pros Cons Liquid cooling and airflow Gets a little noisy sometimes Incredibly fast Costly Display offers crisp, vibrant colors Secondary touchscreen function

Out of all the quietest gaming laptops we’ve looked at, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo is one of the most expensive. It’s also one of the top gaming laptops on the market. It comes with a 14-inch secondary display with touch screen features as well as a 15.6-inch primary display. This laptop runs at 300Hz and 3ms, with a fully HD 1920x1080p screen.

This laptop is powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB and a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. With that kind of power, you can cache as much as 16M and get the laptop to boost as high as 4.3 GHz. Because of the powerful 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, the laptop can multitask well and play high-end games smoothly.

The cooling method the Zephyrus Duo utilizes is a liquid metal thermal technology. It can boost airflow as much as 30% to keep the laptop cool, but that also makes it a little noisier than some of the other options on this list, though it is still very quiet.

5. Eluktronics MAX 17 (2021)

Pros Cons Impressive display Has trouble cooling sometimes Very clear visuals Great connectivity options Doesn’t weigh much

The lightweight Eluktronics Max 12 is one of more portable quiet gaming laptops on this list. Most of the weight is due to the large battery. This is a very powerful laptop thanks to the AMD Ryzen 95900HX processor. The Eluktronics Max 12 also includes powerful graphics capabilities because of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. This graphics card is backed by an 8GB GDDR6 VRAM and can handle some heavyweight, high-end graphical chores. It’s a laptop that is powerful enough to enable multitasking even while you’re playing games, thanks to the 16 gigabyte DDR4 3200MHz RAM, featuring dual-channel tech that puts it in the top tier of gaming laptop powerhouses for its price range. You’ll be able to open multiple tabs and run several apps at the same time without diminishing the laptop’s performance, flexibility, and speed.

The Eluktronics Max 12 has a superb 165Hz refresh rate, plus the backlit 17.3-inch QHD display with 2560x1080p visuals is really impressive. This means you’re getting some of the best visuals you could expect from a quiet gaming laptop. Its connectivity features are pretty great as well, which includes an HDMI 2.1 port that’s connected into the graphics card. It also offers a USB 3.1 Generation 2 Type-C port and gives you Intel Wi-Fi 6, as well as 2500GBat ethernet LAN and Bluetooth 5.2. So, whether you’re trying to connect to the Internet through a wired connection or a wireless one, this laptop has you covered.

You’re going to pay close to $2,500 for the Eluktronics device, which puts it on the low end of our list of the quietest gaming laptops. Even though it’s considered kind of cheap, comparatively speaking, the specs are top notch, and you will be getting a ton of power from the machine.

6. Acer Predator Helios 300

Pros Cons Affordably priced Can get noisy Upgrade ready Mid-range display

Here’s another inexpensive pick for quiet gaming laptops. The Acer Predator Helios 300 has tons of features but an attractive price point (more info). This one is packed to the gills with a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, a backlit LED display, 6GB GDDR5 VRAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The screen is 15.6 inches and fully HD with a 1920 by 1080P display. That means the visuals are super crisp and sharp, and your gaming experience will be enhanced by a 144Hz refresh rate with an excellent response time of 3ms. The display falls into about the middle range of what we’re looking at on this list, but it’s still really good.

As for power, the Acer Predator Helios 300 includes a dual channel 16GB DDR4 2933MHz memory as well as an M.2 slot, and 512GB NVMe SSD. That open memory slot lets you upgrade the laptop easily, if you want to boost the power or graphics capabilities. It also offers some good connectivity features, like an Ethernet 2600 and Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i. If you want to ensure that you have a stable connection while you play, this laptop has your bases covered for you.

The Predator Helios is not the quietest gaming laptop on the list by any means, but it’s still much quieter than your average laptop that uses a fan for cooling. At $1,500, you can’t really go wrong with this one, as it offers a lot of the features you expect from a gaming laptop but at a fraction of the price of some of the higher end models.

7. Razer Blade 15

Pros Cons Powerful, premium specifications A bit pricey Doesn’t weigh much Very hardy Utilizes powerful vapor chamber for cooling

The final selection on our list of quitest gaming laptops is the Razer Blade 15, which is a great starting computer for someone looking for a quiet gaming laptop. The compact, lightweight design makes it really easy to carry around, and it’s the CNC aluminum frame that makes it so light but also ensures that this machine is pretty durable too. This laptop is really good at cooling down quickly and performing well under pressure without overheating, thanks to the liquid filled vapor chamber that’s been vacuum sealed and made with copper. You won’t have any problem with heat building up inside your device and damaging the delicate components, even when you’re running a high-performance game on this laptop.

The Razer Blade 15 is able to pull off ray-traced graphics thanks to a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and its multiprocessors. It also features a 15.6-inch display that’s Full HD and a lightning quick refresh rate of 360Hz for smooth, flawless visuals. The included processor is capable of handling 5.1 GHz and is an 8-core 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H.

If you’re looking for a powerful laptop under $3,000 that’s also very quiet when playing video games, then the Razer Blade 15 will fit the bill perfectly. While some of the other selections on this list might be better overall, this one offers some of the best value for its price tag. If you can afford a more powerful laptop, then why not go for it? But if the Razer fits comfortably in your price range, you can’t go wrong with that.

Final Thoughts: What Is the Best Quietest Gaming Laptop In 2022?

Our top choice for quietest gaming laptops is definitely the Razer Blade Pro 17. It has tons of amazing features and powerful specifications, and at the same time it’s a machine that runs very efficiently and does a great job of staying cool even under pressure. The cooling system combines two different methods of cooling- condensation and evaporation. It’s a liquid-based system that’s really effective and completely eliminates the fan noise you would get with a lot of other laptops. On top of all that, this laptop is really well designed and looks incredibly sleek and impressive.

Not everyone can afford the Razer Blade Pro 17, and then for some people it might not have the right specifications for what they need. If it’s not the perfect laptop for you, there are plenty of other good choices on this list, which is why we included them. We hope this list helps you to find the laptop that works best for you. We definitely recommend that you compare specifications so that you get an ideal setup for your gaming preferences. We’ve listed most of the specifications in our list, but you can look up further information for each of these laptops to make a more informed choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are all gaming laptops noisy?

Not every kind of laptop made for gaming is going to be noisy, but there are definitely quite a few gaming laptops that are specifically designed for reducing noise as much as possible. That noise can get in the way of the sound effects and music in your games, and noisier laptops will tend to use a cooling system with a fan. These laptops struggle to stay cool when they’re being put through their paces, so they can overheat, creating a lot of noise and damaging some of the sensitive components. These laptops also take a while to cool down compared to some of the quietest gaming laptops. If your laptop is overheating, it’s probably getting damaged, so we wouldn’t recommend a laptop with a fan for serious gaming. Those laptops should be reserved for more casual games that don’t require a lot of processing power from your rig.

Can gaming laptops be silent?

Yes, your laptop can be completely silent when you’re playing a game, even a AAA game that uses a lot of processing power. The silent gaming laptops use liquid cooling systems and no fans at all. Some laptops combine liquid cooling and airflow cooling for faster heat elimination, but the noise level will be a little higher on those laptops than something with just a liquid cooling system. How much noise a gaming laptop makes will depend on the kind of cooling system that it uses. The fan-based cooling systems are definitely the loudest, though, and liquid ones can be almost completely silent.

Is 50 dB loud for a gaming laptop?

That is considered a pretty loud laptop, particularly when it comes to gaming laptops. You want those to be quieter since they tend to be worked so hard and can make excessive noise compared to a laptop that might used for something else. For a laptop that is not doing anything, when it’s idle, the noise level should be somewhere between 30 and 35 decibels, says CCleaner. If the laptop is trying to run an app or game, the sound can be between 40 and 45 decibels. If your gaming laptop is running with a sound level higher than 50 decibels, it might have a problem, and the laptop may not be able to handle what you’re doing on it.

Do quiet gaming laptops have heating issues?

Most of the time, the quietest gaming laptops have no problem staying cool. However, each of them has its limitations. If you’re pushing the gaming laptop harder than it’s designed to go, the system may have trouble cooling down properly. Heat could build up in the system faster than it can cool down, and that can cause overheating and component damage. It’s a good idea to look at the specifications for each laptop and what it’s capable of before trying to run a high performance game on it. If you feel like your laptop is getting too hot while you’re playing on it, it may have a problem that needs to be addressed or you may need to upgrade to a different laptop.

Last Updated: