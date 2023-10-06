Img Source – Playstation

Playing games on the PlayStation was a solitary activity in its early years. Epic quests and spectacular fights would engross players, but online interaction with other players remained a pipe dream. Fast forward to today, and PlayStation Plus has changed the landscape entirely. It has transformed gaming from a solo venture into a vibrant community where players can connect, compete, and collaborate with friends and gamers from all corners of the globe. PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service offered by Sony that allows online multiplayer play for PS4 and PS5 games. Unless you’re playing free-to-play games like Fortnite or Genshin Impact, PlayStation Plus is required for most online games.

Furthermore, PlayStation Plus is divided into three different tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. Each of them offers different benefits which I will explain later. Now, you may wonder what are the games that can be played in PlayStation Plus. There’s actually a vast selection to choose from, and it’s nearly impossible to play them all. Worry not, I’m about to give you 5 games worth playing on PlayStation Plus so you don’t have to search for the games by yourself. Keep reading!

1. Resident Evil 7

Img Source – Cnet

The legendary survival horror title Resident Evil is now in its seventh installment. Set in a creepy and dilapidated plantation mansion in Louisiana, the game follows the story of Ethan Winters, a regular guy searching for his missing wife. As you step into Ethan’s shoes, you’ll quickly realize that something terribly wrong has happened here. The game’s first-person perspective puts you right in the heart of the horror, making every creaky floorboard and eerie shadow feel intensely real. What makes Resident Evil 7 truly special is its return to the franchise’s horror roots. It dials back on the action-heavy elements of its predecessors and focuses on psychological terror and suspense. This approach brings fresh air to the series, delivering a terrifying experience that’s perfect for both longtime fans and newcomers.

2. Demon’s Souls

Img Source – Playstation

The Demon’s Souls remake by Bluepoint stays the same as the 2009 release in terms of core gameplay mechanics. Though there are slight upgrades in character movement and other stuff, the gameplay’s core remains consistent. Here you embark on your Demon’s Souls journey where you create a character and face a relentless, grim world where danger lurks at every turn, and the consequences of death are dire. In Demon’s Souls, exploring the destroyed realm of Boletaria is a very rewarding experience, since players frequently discover important items when they divert from the main path. Although the game’s setting may appear empty at first, the more players who encounter difficulty and return to familiar regions, the more hidden mysteries and efficient shortcuts they discover.

3. Returnal

Img Source – IGN

It’s a relatively uncommon feat for a game to successfully merge a captivating story, polished combat mechanics, and breathtaking visuals into a single package. Yet, those who questioned Housemarque’s capacity to achieve this with Returnal can now be assured. Despite its roguelike nature, which might appear at odds with PlayStation’s blockbuster-oriented approach, it has firmly established itself as one of the standout gaming experiences of the past half-decade. The game places a significant focus on motivating players to experiment with various strategies to achieve success, whether it involves adjusting tactics or trying out different gear. While not every weapon in the game is top-notch – take the Hollowseeker, for instance, with its rapid-fire but low damage – most of Returnal’s weaponry offers an enjoyable gameplay experience.

4. Outer Wilds

Img Source – Mobius Digital

Outer Wilds is a captivating and unique adventure game that takes you on an interstellar journey through a mysterious and beautifully crafted universe (see Metacritic). In this game, you play as a brave astronaut from a small alien civilization, embarking on a mission to uncover the secrets of the cosmos. What sets Outer Wilds apart is its sense of wonder and discovery, making it a one-of-a-kind experience for players of all ages. The game’s core mechanic is a time loop. Every 22 minutes, the sun in the game goes supernova, and your journey begins anew. This may sound frustrating, but it’s actually the key to unlocking the game’s mysteries. Each time you restart, you retain the knowledge you’ve gained during your previous attempts.

5. Bloodborne

Img Source – Wired

The Demon’s Souls remake may excel in terms of visual enhancements, thanks to its modern hardware, but when considering the complete gaming package, nothing quite matches the allure of Bloodborne (check out Reddit). This exclusive 2015 PS4 gem from From Software still remains tethered to Sony’s ecosystem, even as the studio’s other creations find their way onto various platforms. It’s somewhat disappointing because many PC and Xbox gamers may be unaware of the extraordinary experience they’re missing without access to a Sony system. If you’re here reading this list, we’re guessing you have a Sony product, or you’re thinking about getting one. In that case, you should absolutely give this complex and challenging action RPG a try.

As promised, now I will explain briefly about PlayStation Plus. Alongside the option for online gaming, it provides cloud storage for game save data, discounted offers, the opportunity to participate in early game trials, and a range of additional perks. Here are the prices for each tier:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription: From $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 to $79.99 / £59.99 / €71.99

PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription: From $99.99 / £83.99 / €99.99 to $134.99 / £99.99 / €125.99

PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription: From $119.99 / £99.99 / €119.99 to $159.99 / £119.99 / €151.9

When paying for your subscription, I highly recommend using PSN gift card on OffGamers. Firstly, it offers a convenient and hassle-free way to cover the cost of your subscription. Instead of entering credit card information or dealing with recurring payments, you can simply redeem the gift card code and enjoy uninterrupted access to PlayStation Plus. Additionally, using a PSN gift card adds an extra layer of security to your subscription payments.

