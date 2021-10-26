8 Small Laptops with a Long Battery Life

Do you use your laptop frequently in places without charging stations? Since a laptop only has a limited battery life, it can be frustrating, inconvenient, and terribly disruptive whenever the device runs out of power. Ideally, you want a laptop with a long battery life that can sustain for an extended period. At the same time, you might also want a small, diminutive laptop that isn’t slogged down by a bulky and heavy battery.

Fortunately, many laptops have achieved the perfect balance between size and longevity. You will find excellent laptops that have long-lasting charging power, packaged within a sleek and lightweight frame. With these durable laptops, you can enjoy hours of continuous use without having to scour for a nearby power source.

Check out these eight small laptops with a great battery life:

1. ASUS ROG Flow X13

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 is a laptop that gives you a high level of power and portability, offering a 62-watt-hour battery. This laptop has a 13.4-inch display, which allows you to enjoy PANTONE® validated colors. The ROG Flow X13 comes with processors up to AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS in the Supernova Edition. The GPU goes up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, which can run games and media smoothly on high settings.

The ROG Flow X13 is a powerful machine that can handle any entertainment needs. The laptop is convertible and features a sleek 2-in-1 touchscreen, making it a highly versatile unit. It also includes a comfortably sized keyboard along with a fingerprint login sensor. It also uses an intuitive cooling philosophy that prevents dust from building up with a self-cleaning mechanism.

2. Acer Chromebook 314

The Acer Chromebook 314 is an affordable option that balances good performance with a long battery life. Equipped with a 50.29 watt-hour battery, you get approximately 10-12 hours of performance out of this laptop. Acer also boasts that the Chromebook 314 powers on in about 8 seconds, which independent tests have proven accurate.

The Chromebook 314 is suitable for a wide range of tasks, from professional work to casual browsing. This versatile laptop is equipped with USB A and C ports, in addition to an HD camera and built-in microphone.

3. Lenovo Yoga C740

The Lenovo Yoga C740 is an easy laptop to carry around, and it still has a respectable amount of power. This laptop uses a 10th generation processor backed by 8GB of RAM, which can handle most programs and some games on moderate settings. The laptop has a large 14-inch touchscreen, but it still feels small and lightweight at just 3 pounds. The Lenovo Yoga C740 also comes with a webcam, fingerprint reader, headphone jack, and 3 USB ports.

4. LG Gram 17

The LG Gram 17 is a lightweight laptop with a long-lasting 72 watt-hour battery. Unlike other laptops with a 17-inch display, the LG Gram only has a 15.6-inch body. You’ll find this laptop is very easy to fit in bags and carry around without sacrificing screen size. The LG Gram 17 uses the Intel Core i7 CPU and comes with 8GB of RAM, which is expandable to 16GB. This laptop weighs less than 3 pounds, making it an excellent choice for portability.

5. ASUS VivoBook S14

The ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 is a sleek and fast laptop packed with tons of power, and good reviews (see here). The VivoBook S14 S435 uses the latest Intel Core processors backed by 16GB of RAM. It also features a stunning NanoEdge display with a wide 178-degree viewing angle. This laptop has excellent recharging power, and its fast-charge feature can revive a low battery to 60% within just 49 minutes.

The ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 can accommodate various accessories with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and a MicroSD card reader. This laptop features swift data transfers and easy connectivity with different peripherals or displays.

6. HP 14

The HP 14 is a solid laptop with a long battery life. The AMD Athlon Silver 3050U powers this laptop along with the AMD Radeon GPU. The HP 14 has a high-quality 14-inch HD display, which is rated at 220 nits for brightness. This laptop also comes with a webcam and dual speakers, making it a great choice for communication.

At 3.2 pounds, the HP 14 is powered by a 41 watt-hour Li-ion battery and a fast 128GB SSD. This laptop gives you everything you need to accomplish basic tasks, while still having respectable computing power at a fair price.

7. Samsung Galaxy Book S

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is a sleek and portable laptop. This laptop weighs just 2.12 pounds, but still retains a sturdy, high-quality feel. The Galaxy Book S is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx and 8GB of RAM. The 13.3-inch LCD display is enhanced by a thin bezel that pulls eyes toward the screen. If you’re always on the go, this laptop also has 4G/TLE connectivity, which is a convenient feature.

8. ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3200

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3200 is a high-quality laptop with a lightweight size and long-lasting durability of up to 16 hours. The laptop contains a 12-inch full HD display tucked into thin bezels with a comfortable 3:2 aspect ratio. It is equipped with the MediaTek 8183 CPU and offers impressive performance for a laptop that weighs just 1.1kg.

An impressive feature in the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3200 is its 360-degree ErgoLift hinge. Using this intuitive technology, the laptop has the unique ability to fold into a tablet. The device can be viewed from tablet mode, laptop mode, tent mode, or flat mode. The ErgoLift technology also supports optimal keyboard setups at different positions, which relaxes your typing experience.

