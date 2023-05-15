A Beginner’s Guide to Landing in PUBGM

PUBG Mobile is a battle royal video game released by Tencent Games in 2018 and is a mobile adaptation of the famous game PUBG: Battlegrounds.

PUBG Mobile’s fast-paced action has attracted a lot of players from different corners of the world, according to Statista. Plus, this game is free for all and highly optimized for all mobile devices, causing everyone to play it all the time (see why here).

You might be willing to try out this game. But since it was released almost five years ago, many players have a high skill level, which can be overwhelming for beginners and make it hard for them to grasp the core mechanics of PUBG Mobile. That’s why we are here to help you out.

One of the most important factors for winning this game is learning where to land. Today, we will discuss the importance of landing mechanics, how they can influence your gameplay, and what to pay attention to. We’ll also provide tips and tricks to help you improve your landing skills.

Why You Should Focus on Landing

Landing is important for several reasons. First, it determines where you start on the map, which can significantly impact your chances of survival. If you land in a crowded area, you won’t survive for long, while landing in a remote location could leave you without enough loot.

Additionally, the speed and angle at which you land can affect your ability to move quickly and efficiently once you touch the ground.

Learning about the different aspects of landing mechanics in PUBGM and knowing the consequences of each action will ensure that you make the right decision when choosing a spot to land after you jump out of the plane.

The Right Technique for Landing

To land properly in PUBGM, you must consider two things: the speed at which you are falling and the angle of your descent. You should aim to land at a speed of around 230 km/h and an angle of approximately 40-45 degrees. This may be hard to do at first, but as you keep playing, you’ll eventually grasp it.

This will allow you to cover much ground quickly and efficiently while ensuring you can start moving quickly as soon as you land.

To achieve this, you must use the directional keys on your mobile device to steer your parachute. Enabling the gyroscope option from game settings might be a good idea.

If you want to increase your speed, tilt your device forward. If you want to slow down, tilt it back. You can also use the left and right keys to adjust your angle and steer yourself in a particular direction.

Always Take a Look at Your Surroundings

PUBGM has more than three maps, with each having its unique features. When you are in the waiting lobby, you should open up your map and look at the landing spots that will help you survive amongst 99 other players.

Before jumping off the plane, look at the potential landing spots. You need to determine which places are more popular among players. If you land in a spot where too many players have landed, you may not survive. Also, if you land on the spot too far away, you may have difficulty returning to the zone after looting.

While landing, take a look around you. If you see a lot of players landing on the same spot, like in Gerogopol in Erangel, you should avoid that area if you want to survive. Also, wherever you land, ensure that buildings are present in that area, as you can get decent loot there.

If you want to land on a spot far away from the flight trajectory, make sure that you land on a spot close to roads so that you can get a vehicle and reach the safe zone quickly after you are done looting.

Best Tips and Tricks for Landing

Here are some tricks that will ensure you land in the right spot and get that chicken dinner.

1. Decide where you want to land

When you are in the game lobby, you need to check out which hotspots are where the maximum number of people will land. If you are not sure you will survive, it will be better to stay away from those places.

To make it easier for you to land in the right spot, place a marker on the desired location in your mini-map. This will help you navigate to the right spot once you jump off the plane.

Another thing that you need to decide is the timing of your jump. If you want to land in a hotspot, you’d better jump early to reach a building as soon as possible and get your desired loot before others. If you want to land in a secluded space, you can jump out when the plane is closest to your destination.

2. Take advantage of the freefall mechanics

A massive benefit of the freefall mechanic in this game is that it lets you cover a lot of ground easily and quickly. This will help you to reach your desired location by simply tilting your phone.

When you land, keep an eye out for hills or buildings, as they can act as your cover if you are attacked.

3. Take Benefit of Free Look

The free-look mechanic in the game is beneficial if you want to check out your surroundings without changing your landing trajectory.

Tap and hold the eye icon and look around you to see where your opponents are landing. This may help you find the right spot to land and gain an advantage over everyone else.

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, landing is a crucial skill every player should master in PUBGM. It determines where you start on the map, how much loot you can acquire, and your chances of survival. By using the proper landing technique, paying attention to your surroundings, and utilizing tips and tricks, you can improve your landing skills and set yourself up for success in the game.

Now, as you continue to play and gain experience, you’ll learn more strategies and techniques to help you land safely and efficiently. So keep practising, stay focused, and have fun!

