A new PlayStation State of Play lands this Thursday, but don’t get too excited

You ever wake up in the morning and think, “Hey. What’s the State of Play right now?” I know I have! Boy howdy, I’m always wondering what’s up with Play and the State of it! It caused me so many stressful mornings and sleepless nights that…well, I’m just glad Sony stepped up to the plate to keep us all updated with their State of Play. In fact, some things have apparently developed in the State which Sony feels the need to explain in clear and simple detail. Which is why their next address is taking place this Thursday, albeit it in a small session one so don’t go expecting huge things now.

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific!



What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements!



Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

Over on Twitter, PlayStation announced the State of Play dates and starting times as this next edition kicks off on Thursday at 14:00 CAT. The tweet also detailed what viewers can expect from the showcase, including “A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games, a few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase (and) no big PS5 announcements!” Well, you’re a little excited about that last one, Sony. You guys okay? Bit stressed about that upcoming launch? Understandable, it’s a pretty big occasion for you nerds.

In case the tweet wasn’t clear enough, the official PlayStation blog post for the State of Play states very explicitly, “there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday’s episode. There won’t be any updates around hardware, business, pre-orders, or dates either. On Thursday, our focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem.” Can’t really be more straightforward than that, right?

Don’t panic though, because sources out of Bloomberg have stated that more PS5 announcements are “tentatively scheduled for this month”. Nice and vague, as all potentially true rumours should be. It’s when they get all specific that you should be sceptical.

Last Updated: