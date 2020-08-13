A new Steam Game Festival is kicking off in October

The idea behind the Steam Game Festival is a really generous one, from both the perspective of the developers showing off their projects and consumers who’re wanting to be a little wiser with how they spend their money. Having first been held back in December of 2019 alongside The Game Awards, what was initially a humble offering of a handful of demos suddenly exploded in scale with the Summer Game Festival, which offered players over 900 free demos.

The snippets of games were available for a week but I mean…does anyone actually have the time to try out 900 games in seven days? One has to hope that the next iteration of the digital festival is a little more restrained in how much it offers players when it drops in October.

Valve is planning another Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition this Fall, running October 7 – 13. Another chance to play free previews of upcoming games. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 11, 2020

Geoff Keighley, that guy you saw in Death Stranding, announced on Twitter that the Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition starts on 7 October and runs through to 13 October. That’s a full week to experience, “Another chance to play free previews of upcoming games.” Yet the amount still stands to question, Geoffrey.

How many games will there be this time, GEOFFREY? You thought people could handle 900, are you insane enough to give us even more? Make it 1000 games you coward. Why not just bump it up to 1200 free demos? Actually, just be a damn icon and give us double of what we had last time. 1800 free demos, Geoff. You’re a mad man but I doubt even you’re that unhinged.

There’s not much else known about the upcoming Autumn Steam Game Festival but one has to assume that plenty more details will be revealed closer to the time. Also, please have a slightly more fine-tuned selection process, Valve? As great as it sounds for a marketing pitch, a week to try 900 games is absolutely ridiculous.

