A replay system might be making its way into Valorant

Everyone loves a good replay system, right? Let’s be honest with ourselves, if you win a race in Mario Kart with your friends you want to watch that highlight reel. Maybe not to see how you performed, unless you’re some kind of sadistic try hard, but so that you can rub it in their sad little faces. The joy of a well-implemented replay system is that you can learn from mistakes and revel in your glories; like going back to visit your high school and not being recognised by any of your teachers but still seeing your name up on the record boards. Such a system might be arriving in Valorant very soon according to the latest instalment of “Ask Valorant”.

The weekly series, which sees Riot developers discuss and and answer questions from avid Valorant players, saw the team confirming that they were indeed looking at implementing a replay system in the tactical competitive shooter, saying they were “interested in exploring (the idea) soon”. Riot also confirmed that they were working on implementing a gifting system so you can send your friends cool skins and other…stuff, I guess. Yay for gifts from friends!

Oh, and Riot also confirmed that they had looked into the idea of letting players choose which map they play on and have very distinctly shut the idea down:

Splitting up matchmaking into separate map pools would reduce the overall players in our matchmaking pool, which not only slows down matchmaking, but makes it more difficult for us to produce fair matches.

Well you win some, you lose some.

