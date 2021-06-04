A turn-based Marvel strategy game may be in development at Firaxis Games

You might know Firaxis Games from developing a little franchise known as XCOM. They’re the team who designed the excellent XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2 and if rumours are to be believed, they’re working on something a little more… mainstream. Based on a Reddit post, it sounds like Firaxis is currently developing a turn-based strategy game based within the Marvel universe. The user who posted the leak, Swine_Flu_Greg, notes that one of the games that publisher 2K currently has in the pipeline is a “new turn-based action game” using a Marvel property. Source described it as ‘XCOM with Marvel heroes’. Seems like some famous actors are voicing the characters.”

This all sounded rather… not real at first. The information was obtained second-hand and it was especially easy to verify. That is, until someone posted about the leak on Twitter and Jason Schreier of Bloomberg commented, “Yeah I was wondering if people would notice this leak.” Schreier than followed this up with a separate tweet saying, “Yes this 2K leak is real but I’m not sure all of it is going to be at E3. Can’t wait for Marvel XCOM though.” Schreier has a history of correctly verifying leaks, so if he’s saying it’s real then it’s most likely real.

Given that Firaxis’ last XCOM project was XCOM: Chimera Squad, a Marvel skin makes a great deal of sense. Chimera Squad had already ditched traditional soldiers for hero-like characters with special abilities, some that could likely be mapped to Marvel’s gigantic roster of characters. If we don’t see the project at E3, it’s likely still very early in development so maybe taper your expectations just a little.

