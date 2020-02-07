Activision’s latest financial report call reveals new Call of Duty and more remasters in 2020

Certain things in the universe remain constant no matter how much time passes. The sun will always rise in the east and set in the west. Death is a cruel mistress that will always come for us no matter how healthy we live. Topher Grace will never throw off the shackles of That 70’s Show and be taken seriously as an actor. Just as all of these are definitive truths of the universe, so too is the annual release of Call of Duty which has now been confirmed for 2020 during Activision’s Q4 2019 financial sale’s call. COO of Activision, Coddy Johnson confirmed the new COD and even teased that early playtests had “generated excitement”, with what I can only imagine to be a very confident grin upon his mouth.

The financial call, which you can read here, also revealed that 2019’s reboot of Modern Warfare was an immense success for Activision, outselling 2018’s Black Ops 4 by a “double-digit percentage”. What’s even more fascinating than that is that 2020’s Call of Duty is not projected to sell as well as Modern Warfare. Although no reason was given as to why, one would imagine the leap into the next generation having some impact on sales. No word was given as to who will be the lead developers for the next Call of Duty but odds are it won’t be Infinity Ward.

Beyond Call of Duty, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick revealed that players can expect more remasters and remakes in 2020, following the incredible success of the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon remakes. “Stay tuned for some future announcements, but beyond pure remasters there are a lot of opportunities now to innovate and think about totally new content within these IPs”, said Kotick. It would be interesting to see Activision delve back into their wide catalogue of IPs and fish for something new although what one could expect out of such a reimagining is totally up for debate. Perhaps a reboot of Barbie as the Island Princess?

