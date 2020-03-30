An earthquake and a lockdown aren’t stopping SCUM from receiving updates

SCUM is a strange monster of a game. It’s like the best parts of DayZ became engaged to a house of irreverent humour and then proceeded to have an affair with the Meme Dealer down the street. It’s a wild time, filled with some inexplicable rules, mechanics and just a little too much poo for those hoity-toity posh boys who don’t take kindly to that sort of thing. It’s a lot of fun and what’s better is that it’s constantly receiving balance and content updates which is more than you can say for many of the games it’s competing against. The small Croatian team behind SCUM is passionate about their game, to an almost worrying degree considering they’ve continued to update it amidst both an earthquake and a city-wide quarantine.

Just a few days ago, the Croatian capital of Zagreb was devastated by a massive earthquake, reportedly the worst the city’s seen in 140 years. Yet despite that upheaval, SCUM is still receiving updates with the most recent one releasing just five days after the earthquake occurred, maintaining the game’s planned schedule. Which is…super impressive, honestly.

In their latest development blog post, the SCUM devs shared a few images of their office space after the quake and reassured everyone that the team was unharmed:

We at Gamepires are fortunately all safe, but many people lost their homes and some of the ruined infrastructure is still being fixed. Our thoughts are with everyone who was affected by the earthquake.

What’s the point of all of this? I don’t know, I guess it’s just kind of inspiring to see passionate people continuing to work in these strange and uncertain times. That and I wanted to punt SCUM a little because it’s a great game that more people should be playing. How could you not want to support such a dedicated team of developers such as Gamepires? The latest update has added a whole load of new items into the game, including item stacking in your inventory, bomb defusal kits (and a mini-game to boot), an improvised sewing kit and a medical face mask as well as updates to the UI and several bug fixes.

