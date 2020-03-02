And the winner of a Claptrap Cable Guy is…

…Still not you! HA! I never get tired of that joke or being able to deliver disappointment so early in the week. A couple of weeks back we got the chance to give away one of the superb Cable Guy Claptrap figures courtesy of the fine folks over at GameFinity and Koodoo. As per Highlander rules, there could be only one winner and that lucky chap is…

Gareth Hall! Congrats my dude, we’ll be in touch soon to organise details. As for the rest of you, if you’d like your very own Cable Guy featuring the 67th most beloved character in Borderlands, you can grab one for yourself from Koodoo, Loot , Raru or Takealot. Or if you prefer to go do some physical shopping, head on down to your nearest BT Games, The NEXUS and Musica to find one today.

Until then, stay tuned for our next competition and yet another chance for your hopes and dreams to be dashed when you don’t win yet again.

Last Updated: