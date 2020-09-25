And the winner of a Marvel’s Avengers PS4 collector’s edition is…

Someone who’s about to SMASH ALL THE THINGS! Last week we kicked off a little campaign to give someone a chance to not only play Marvel’s Avengers, but get some sweet swag in the process. That box of America’s finest mini-ass, the mightiest keychain in the nine realms, and various other stuff has been gathering dust in my office, so it needs to go to someone!

And the person who’ll be assembling their own squad of Avengers is…

Aaron James! Congratulations my dude, I’ll be in contact soon to organise postage details with you. For the rest of you, hard luck. We’ll have another competition coming up soon, where you can once again stand to win something cool or more crushing disappointment. You should be used to that by now. Big thanks to Prima Interactive for sponsoring this contest.

For more on Marvel’s Avengers, check out our review on the game, which we reckon will be home to Earth’s Mightiest Mortals once some significant patching has been done in the weeks and months to come.

