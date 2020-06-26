Home Gaming And the winners of our The Last of Us Part II hampers are…

And the winners of our The Last of Us Part II hampers are…

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on June 26, 2020
Listed right below and definitely not here in the top sentence! Last week saw the release of The Last of Us Part II, a game whose storytelling is just as heavy as its price tag. Seven years of development, bleeding edge technology and recreating Guitar Hero within its structure was no easy task for developer Naughty Dog, but the end result is an absolutely stunning high note for the PlayStation 4 to go out on. Don’t worry Ghost of Tsushima, we still love and want you.

Anyway, what were you supposed to do if you wanted the game right meow and were too broke to grab it? Enter a competition of course! We’ve run all the entries through our handy dandy Randomiser 9000 Ultra Max, and we’ve picked three lucky winners who’ll be getting not only the game, but some sweet T-shirt swag as well.

And those winners are:

Congratulations Erich, Emily and Doran! I’ll be in touch soon to organise your prizes and to pick up my cash bribes. For everyone else, better luck next time! We’ll have some more goodies to give away sooner rather than later, so may fate be on your side next time.

