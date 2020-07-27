Anthem 2.0 concept art shows off a new pirate faction and refreshed world design

It’s been more than a year since Anthem launched to rapturous applause, earning kudos from across the world as it revolutionised the idea of live service games. Game of the year according to multiple outlets and an entertainment juggernaut which toppled the likes of Apex Legends and Fortnite from their lofty perches, the future looks fantastic for Anthem…if you’re living on Earth-2356, where everything just fantastic.

On this side of the multiverse, everything is not fantastic. Anthem arrived, went bust within a few weeks and was banished to gaming purgatory. Bioware’s massive attempt at regaining relevance bombed hard after launch, with the studio having zero idea of what sunk cost fallacy means and continuing to throw resources at the project as they went back to the drawing board.

The rejiggering is still continuing, with Bioware Austin currently handling the workload on Anthem 2.0 through a dedicated team of developers according to Eurogamer. In new concept art, Christian Dailey, studio director, shared a glimpse at a new pirate faction that’ll menace players:

It is going well. Hopefully we can spotlight some of the focus areas soon – player autonomy, proper progression (loot/javelin), endgame…and Pirates…. What topics would you like to see? https://t.co/0EK3KzNat1 pic.twitter.com/mbywBumPW0 — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) July 8, 2020

Lots of good discussion around our Pirate friends and new factions. We want to share more on factions and the part they play in the future. One common question though is "where do the Pirates live?" Here of course …. Happy Friday all. pic.twitter.com/dhfFvNXGdy — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) July 17, 2020

Other improvements on the horizon include improved matchmaking, with Dailey teasing a new Looking For Group internal feature that’ll come in handy should you wish to tackle a Stronghold mission. Dailey also shared a fresh look at one of the game world areas, with some new art:

Blog is done and off for approvals. No timing, but I hope in the next few weeks. Thanks again for the awesome response and feedback to everything you are seeing (good and bad). It really means a lot to the team. Have a great weekend all. oh…and this. pic.twitter.com/vnpVFYFcNS — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) July 25, 2020

Beyond that, Bioware’s Anthem 2.0 team has also tested a few experimental game modes, albeit with the caveat of these features being nothing more than internal pet projects as the studio prioritises other features first. A pity, because Anthem battle royale sounds simply wonderful.

Ya know…we do game jams internally and try out fun and interesting different takes on some of our games. True story – we have a BR and Battlefield Anthem floating around internally. I always thought a Tribes style of PvP would be a fun take. Not the priority right now though. — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) July 21, 2020

There’s still a long way to go before Anthem’s new and improved version ever sees the light of day. Bioware’s in no rush to get this fix underway, preferring instead to currently get the job done right the first time as a small dedicated team buckles down on fixing one of the highest profile flops of recent memory.

