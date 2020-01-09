AO Tennis 2 serves up a launch trailer

For a long time, we had close to zero Tennis games – which is a pity given how we had both Virtual Tennis and top spin serving up aces. Then in 2018 we suddenly had two big ones; Tennis World Tour – one of the worst sports games I’ve had the misfortune of playing – and AO Tennis, which also wasn’t very good. At least the developers of AO Tennis fixed the game up after its release, to the point where it was a serviceable Tennis simulator.

And now they’ve released its sequel. AO Tennis 2 is out, and it’s apparently pretty gosh-darned good – for a modern Tennis game, anyway. Says IGN in its 7/10 review:

“While the original AO Tennis may have launched with enough squandered potential to make even Nick Kyrgios shake his head, AO Tennis 2 has taken a major stride forward to more closely resemble an Ash Barty-style all-rounder. It could yet benefit from more balancing and bug fixing post-release, but as it stands AO Tennis 2 is the best videogame simulation of the sport in years.”

And that’s enough for me. Here’s the launch trailer:

“In AO Tennis 2, players can take themselves from the outside courts to centre-stage glory in the all-new narrative-driven career mode, enriched with a reputation system, or choose to customise every element of their game through Big Ant’s celebrated content editor. In addition to putting themselves and their friends right into the game, users will be able to play in the shoes of dozens of the world’s biggest tennis stars, including Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Angélique Kerber and many more.”

AO Tennis 2 is available from today on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam

Last Updated: