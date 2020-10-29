Apex Legends season 7 trailer introduces a new map, new hero, and vehicles!

Apex Legends is moving house again! Much like how season 3 of Respawn Entertainment’s popular battle royale game saw us shipping off to the new map of World’s Edge, season 7 will have our heroes heading off to a brand new shiny arena in the sky called Olympus! Following on from months of in-game teases, the official trailer for season 7 – titled Ascension – dropped last night giving us our first proper look at what is described as “a beautiful, lush city in the clouds”. This comes just days after we the debut of brand new hero Horizon who appears to have already made herself very comfy in this new world. Check out both below.

Firstly, yes, Respawn just went full Christopher Nolan for that brilliant Horizon introduction vid and I was so there for it! Secondly, because just one sci-fi blockbuster movie reference is not enough, I am getting some serious Elysium vibes from Olympus. Is that just me?!

While the new map doesn’t boast a deranged sword-wielding Sharlto Copley in an exo-skeleton singing “Jan Pierewiet” (at least that we know of), Olympus will introduce the use of vehicles for the first time in Apex Legends’ history. I’m not so sure about this one. The game’s mobility system, giving players the ability to cover all sorts of terrain rapidly, is one of its biggest drawcards and I don’t want the introduction of the three-person Trident vehicle to break that.

We still don’t know how the Trident is deployed though. It could work on a similar system to the Mobile Respawn Beacon where you have to first craft it on the Replicator and then call it down when needed. That type of system could really come in handy when your whole squad is stuck on the edge of the ring and quickly need to get to the other side of the map. Until we see it in action though, this is all speculation.

And speaking seeing in action, we get our first glimpse at just what Horizon can do here. As strongly suspected, the brilliant astrophysicist can use “her newfound mastery of gravity” to place down the grav-lifts players had been finding and activating over the last few weeks in the game. Unlike Octane’s jump pads, which just launch wherever your momentum was taking you before, these appear to raise you – or your enemies – vertically and keep you suspended there which allows for both offensive and defensive options.

Horizon’s ultimate ability though appears to be some sort of mini black hole generator that sucks in any enemies (and also items) before exploding outward again. At least that’s what it looks like. A Horizon gameplay vid should be… on the horizon and then we’ll get a clearer look at how her abilities work. We probably won’t have to wait long for that though as season 7’s release date was bumped up slightly and is dropping this coming Sunday, 4 November.

