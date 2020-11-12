Asassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to find Thor’s armour and hammer

Verily! The lands of ye olde England is home to some fantastic beasts and danger, but there’s one other Nordic influence to be felt in those lands: The Thunder god’s leftover gear. If you’re looking to call down lightning and wield the Odinson’s fabled hammer, you’re in for a heck of a quest in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It’s impossible, but it’s lengthy as heck and is reserved for endgame content. Here’s how you can get Thor’s hammer and armour.

SPOILER WARNING TURN BACK IF YOU’VE JUST STARTED!

Face the witches

In the spookiest of England’s lands lurk three witches. Each one will drop a piece of armour once they’ve been defeated and a unique dagger, although take note that they’re of a hellishly high power level. Here’s where you can find them.

East Anglia

On the northern shore of East Anglia you’ll encounter Regan. She attacks with fire, but defeating her will reward you with Thor’s battle-plate and a dagger.

Berkelow Bog, East Anglia

Cordelia will attack with thunder and lightning, which is very very frightening. Defeat her and you’ll earn Thor’s gauntlets as well as the second dagger.

Spalda Fens, Grantebridgescire

In Grantebridgescire on the north island, you’ll face the final sister: Goneril. Avoid her teleportation attacks, kill her and you’ll have Thor’s breeches pants and the last dagger.

Unlock more Thor armour

In East Anglia you’ll find a small crypt:

Head there and insert the daggers into the statue inside. This will unlock a secret room, which contains a chest and Thor’s helmet.

Take down the Order

For the final piece of Thor’s armour you’ll need to take down the entire Order. All of them. That’s all 15 zealots roaming the countryside and all 30 main members. I’ll do a separate guide on this, but chances are that if you’re this far in the game you’ve already taken down most members already. Once you’ve wiped them out, visit Hytham in your settlement and he’ll hand over Thor’s cape to you.

Return to Norway

With all the armour equipped, return to Normay and go to this point on the map of Hordafylke:

Thor’s hammer can be found amongst the rocks, and with his armour donned you will be judged worthy enough to lift it! It’s a neat weapon as well, able to stun enemies and can be used in dual-wielding builds. There’s also another cool weapon that you can get your hands on in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, although moisten ladies chucking random swords at starngers is no way to establish supreme rule in the land if you ask me.

