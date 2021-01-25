Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players have unlocked a new epic weapon by smashing a pile of rocks

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players have discovered a very special pile of rocks out in the wild. Definitely more special than that other pile, which just sits in its room all day, blasting speed metal, and claiming that it’s this close to hitting the big time when its unadvertised fanfic scripts are picked up by Marvel Comics for publication.

Anyway, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla happens to have two exceptionally powerful weapons left behind by the Isu: Yje Excalibur sword that players need to complete the lengthy Treasures of England quest to obtain, and the smite-happy Mjolnir that can send foes flying after you’ve dealt with numerous murder-happy witches.

Using a little bit of brute force magic, players found a fantastic Isu bow in the north of England. What’s hilarious here, is the process for obtaining it as it revolves around whacking a pile of rocks, quicksaving, and then reloading your game. Unlike most ore piles, it takes a good number of whacks (title of your next sex tape) to break the pile, and once you’ve done the reload shuffle a number of times you’ll get the Isu bow on your next reload.

Narrative director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Darby McDevitt confirmed to that this method was a “clever brute force hack” in a reply to JorRaptor on Twitter, although the actual method for obtaining the bow hasn’t been discovered…yet.

FYI this is a clever brute force hack, not the "proper” way to get this bow. There is an “in world” way to achieve it. But I suppose this works for an Any% Speedrun. 😎 January 24, 2021

As for the bow itself? It’s perfect for long-range killers. Noden’s Arc gains more power the further the distance you fire it away from, adding a layer of stealth motivation to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that the game rarely prioritises.

According to other data-mining, this isn’t the only undiscovered Isu weapon lying around, and with DLC set in Ireland and Paris, I’m itching to see what other mental Isu antiques are waiting to be found.

