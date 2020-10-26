Assassin’s Creed Valhalla saves you forty hours with PS5, Xbox Series X/S cross-gen progression

Come and see the violence inherent in the next-gen system

Ubisoft’s making a Q4 sammich, and while I’m a walking crime to the culinary arts thanks to a long-held belief that cheesecake contains actual slices of cheese within it, I’m liking what I’m seeing so far. That glorious slamwich starts off with a slice of freshly toasted Watch Dogs Legion this week and finishes off with another slab of the wheaty good stuff in December with Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

As for the filling? The sharpest of hidden blades, ye olde England and what I hope will be an achievement for seeing the violence inherent in the system by repressing a peasant named Dennis. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, I’m talking about stealth-stabby sandbox stuff again. Here’s the concern though: Even though it’s getting a free next-gen upgrade, will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s progression carry on over to Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 as well?

Yes, yes it will.

Now that Ubisoft is bundling its online services Uplay and Ubisoft Club together into Ubisoft Connect, cloud saves will be included. All you have to do is sign up and you’re set to rock and roll. Case in point, if you’re only buying a next-gen console when it’s technically a current-gen system, you can take select games from the Ubisoft library over to your shiny new console, enjoy drastically reduced loading times, and pick up where you left off.

Because I’d rather slit my wrists with a Shaggy album than repeat over forty hours of open-world shenanigans. Mr Bombastic my hairy butt. Ubisoft Connect will launch on November 10, just in time for the new consoles to make their presences felt across the world. Basically a launch day service for Xbox and ready for Sony’s November 15 launch of the PlayStation 5, which requires you to go to the PayStation first to purchase it.

Oh and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on November 10 as well, so as Disney’s best character would say, oh yeah it’s all coming together nicely.

