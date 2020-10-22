Ubisoft Connect is adding crossplay and saves, beginning with Watch Dogs Legion

With a digital service around every corner, having multiple online clubs for just a single brand can result in potential users being dissuaded from joining no matter what benefits are locked behind a login wall. Electronic Arts realised this earlier in the year when it combined Origin Access and EA Access together, and now Ubisoft’s also ready to do a fusion dance with its Uplay and Ubisoft Club hubs.

The duo will be fused together into what the French publisher calls an “ecosystem of players services for all Ubisoft games across all platforms” and will go live with the release of Watch Dogs Legion this month. It’ll still be a free service with its own rewards program, accessible through a Ubisoft account and able to provide a few extra goodies along the way.

Usually, playing a Ubisoft game and achieving certain milestones results in points being awarded to you, which can then be spent on a variety of rewards for the games you’re playing. Like that ancient armour I bought in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which in retrospect may have been the fugliest kit I ever threw my glorified Bison dollars at.

It’s worth noting that Ubisoft Connect will also add crossplay and cross-progression in “select games,” bridging the divide between console and PC gamers. What that means is that if you’re sick of playing a game on PlayStation 4, you can throw a mere R40,000 at getting a decent PC built and continue from where you left off on your RGB buyers remorse product instead.

Cross-progression and save-games will be supported in Watch Dogs Legion, Hyper Scape, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic, as well as most games that feature a multiplayer element. “The first step in transforming the app into Ubisoft Connect will be with the all-new overlay,” the publisher explained.

Ubisoft’s live games, old and new, will be compatible with Ubisoft Connect services and loyalty program. Some of these titles include Hyper Scape, The Division 2, For Honor, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, with Rainbow Six: Siege being added in an update shortly after release. Ubisoft Connect will also be included in all major upcoming Ubisoft games with Watch Dogs: Legion being the first to use its features on all platforms.

The new app launches properly on October 29, and if you’ve been a supporter of Uplay, fret not! All your progression will carry over to Ubisoft Connect as well. Ubisoft’s also got a stacked fourth quarter of games, that kicks off with a trip to London in Watch Dogs Legion, hops a flight to the more ancient parts of Britain in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and finally finishes its tour in Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

That’s a lot of sandboxes. Don’t tell Anakin.

