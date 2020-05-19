It looks like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have a bigger map than Odyssey

Isn’t it interesting that we’re starting to reach a point where people actively want less content in their games? Feels like we went through a phase of developers skimping on all the good stuff just to get a better-looking product out the door and that just kind of sucked for everyone. You want to feel like the amount of content you’re getting for your cash is worth it so when games like Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey rock up with literal hundreds of hours of activities, that should feel great! Yet sometimes, it’s a little too much. People have lives, you know? The dream would be able to sit around and dump all our free time into such a massive game but the reality is that most people will probably never see all the game has to offer because there just aren’t enough hours in the day. So it was a pleasant surprise to discover that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be significantly smaller and more focused that Odyssey, not scaring away all those people with commitment issues. Yet that might not be the case…

Despite Ubisoft’s head of communications for the Middle East tweeting out that Valhalla, “won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series,” a tweet that’s now been deleted, an interview with producer Julien Laferrière has given opposing facts. Speaking to YouTuber Julien Chièze (lots of Juliens this morning), Laferrière had the following to say on the scale of Valhalla. Bear in mind, it was all in French so a helpful translation by Reddit users has been more than welcome:

I would actually say in terms of range it is probably a bit larger than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also a good part of Norway too. There are other secret worlds, which I can not speak about today, which contributed to the size of the game. It’s not a small game. It is a game which is clearly ambitious, which will offer many, many hours of gameplay for the players.

Sure, that’s speaking more to the size of the world but I feel like there’s usually a correlation between map size and length, especially when it comes to open-world Ubisoft games. While it obviously makes sense to try and deliver the most sweeping game yet, especially considering that Valhalla will be the first Assassin’s Creed to make use of next-gen hardware, I just don’t know if I have the patience to get through the whole thing. Is this what growing up feels like?

