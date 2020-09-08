Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will let you get high on mushrooms apparently

There’s two things that Ubisoft happens to be really good at lately: Somehow managing to be in the headlines for all the wrong reasons right before an important press conference and crafting a video game level where your main character manages to trip absolute balls due to some hallucinogenic shenanigans. Far Cry has been especially adept at getting you higher than the International Space Station, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have its own brand of groovy holistic medicine to dip into when it launches later in the year.

An ERSB rating for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla points towards Ubisoft’s newest Viking warriors enjoying the odd mushroom here and there, as players will be able to inhale ‘mushroom-based fumes’:

A handful of sequences depict screen distortion/discoloration and impaired movements after players’ character consumes mushrooms or inhales mushroom-based fumes (dialogue states, “I may still be buzzing from these mushrooms”).

Reports of said Viking warriors preferring to wear tie-dyed tunics, somehow finding those horrible Cheech and Chong movies funny, and wanting to swap their battle axe for a lute, are unsubstantiated at this point. There is some historical precedence for this neat gameplay feature though, as archeological research has suggested that the famed berserker state of Vikings that allowed them to ignore crit damage and gain an attack buff against their enemies, was the result of drugs and some wickedly awesome herbal tea.

More details of Vikings getting a sweet buzz before combat, will probably be explored this Thursday during the next Ubisoft Forward event, just before Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on November 17 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Pineapple Express DLC has yet to be confirmed, but the character models definitely have shaved armpits from what I’ve seen so far, which makes them more aerodynamic in a fight.

