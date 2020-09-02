Next week’s Ubisoft Forward will re-announce Gods and Monsters

Ubisoft’s been having a bit of a rough week so you know what that means…time for some new announcements! It seems that whenever the company wants to punt some new game, there’s also someone that slips up and drags them through the mud, and while this instance is no different, that’s not the point of this post so go look at Twitter if you want drama.

Instead, let’s talk about next week’s Ubisoft Forward stream, the publisher’s new digital event to make up for the fact that we can’t stand next to people anymore. The last Ubisoft Forward was a touch…underwhelming. Beyond that Far Cry 6 reveal, I think ol’ Yves really wants to impress this time around. In doing so, it sounds like the previously announced Gods and Monsters will finally take center stage, albeit in a very different light.

The teaser for the event, because everything needs a teaser these days, highlights Watch Dogs Legion, Hyperscape (remember when people were jazzed about that?) and a re-announcement of Gods of Monsters which has supposedly had its name changed to Immortals: Fenyx Rising according to a Taiwanese rating board. I don’t know, Gods and Monsters just felt…clean. Like, a title that was simple and memorable and didn’t sound like a mobile game. Set in Ancient Greece with all the heavy helpings of fantasy and mythology, the game is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec who also made Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, so they have some experience with that domain at least.

The next Ubisoft Forward is planned to take place next Thursday, 10 September at 21:00 CAT. Here’s hoping they hand out more free games in the process, because Watch Dogs 2, while a mission to get last time, made tuning into a rather bland showcase all the better.

