Everything announced during Ubisoft Forward 2020

Nature abhors a vacuum. With E3 dead this year, the battlefield for market dominance has resulted in an onslaught of digital events the likes of which have never been seen before. But for every scrappy fighter on the digital field, a titan waits for a chance to rise up and make its massive presence known. Ubisoft is one of those giants, and tonight happens to be a showcase of its brand new sandboxes that range from stab-happy Viking invasions on English soil to God save the Queen hacktivism in Watch Dogs Legion.

We’ll be live-covering the event tonight, so if you’re not in the mood to watch everything unfold, check here for fresh trailer dumps, more info on upcoming games and plenty of hype!

Watch Dogs Legion shows off new gameplay, out in October

God save the Queen! Watch Dogs Legion will be hitting current-gen on October 29, with a next-gen release coming “soon”.

Brawlhalla is coming to mobile

Brawlhalla will be coming to mobile on August 6. For all players, the free-to-play fighting game will arrive on the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android devices.

Might and Magic: Era of Chaos announced

Holy crap Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is still a thing

Hyper Scape goes into open beta today

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be out on November 17

But you already knew that, didn’t you?

Far Cry 6

It’ll be out on February 18 next year. Or if I read the date wrong, 02 Smarch 2021.

Last Updated: