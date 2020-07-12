Watch the Ubisoft Forward event right here tonight!

We’re neck deep in the totally Not-E3 season, and after weeks of waiting one of the Big Four of gaming is finally ready to lift the lid on everything that it has to show. Ubisoft’s back with a bang, and barring any other leaks for Far Cry 6, there should be a few surprises in store tonight! Ubisoft’s event kicks off at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm GMT, which translates to 9PM in African time. Not too shabby.

Feel like tuning in? Well here you go, one fresh reminder post right here!

If you feel like tuning into Twitch instead, here’s a handy dandy link for you as well. So what can you expect tonight? Besides a free copy of Watch Dogs 2, Far Cry 6’s proper reveal will kick off, there’ll be more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to gawk at and Watch Dogs Legion is ready to hack the planet next year. In addition to that, there’ll be more details on Ubisoft’s new battle royale Hyper Scape, and a few “surprises” according to the publisher.

I’m betting easy money that I’ll be wondering if my drink has been spiked, when the Just Dance segment kicks off. All this, and probably some massive disappointment when Splinter Cell fails to show up yet again. Should be a fun night!

