Ubisoft is giving Watch Dogs 2 away for free on Sunday during their livestream event

There’s a good weekend of gaming coming up! As Not-E3 season chugs along, Saturday will see the Devolver Digital showcase reveal some quirky new games and the fate of Nina Struthers, while Sunday will be reserved for one of the bigger boys on the block: Ubisoft. The Ubisoft Forward livestream will no doubt have a bunch of games to show off and a weird Just Dance segment that’ll make you wonder if your drink has been spiked, but there’ll be one other bonus for anyone in digital attendance: A free game, in the form of Watch Dogs 2 on PC.

Here’s the catch though: In order to snag the sequel, you’ll need to actually watch the event and pay attention. Per the Ubisoft Blog:

Don’t forget to log in with your Uplay account anytime after Trackmania and before the end of the main show to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC, and to get a chance to answer trivia questions and win some rewards for a variety of Ubisoft titles.

For those of you wondering if the Ubisoft Forward event violates your bedtime curfew, here’s the full map of when it takes place. For us, it’ll be a decent 9PM on Sunday, which means that every other country to the left of the most middle of the East will need to be up at an ungodly hour to watch. Here’s the point in the article where we smile smugly at Australia.

As for Watch Dogs 2? It’s a great game! Released back in 2016 (I’m as surprised as you are!), it’s a sequel that pretty much improves on everything that the okay at best original game offered in a world of constant surveillance and hacktivism. As Alessandro said back then:

Watch Dogs 2 manages to improve on almost every point that made its predecessor so disappointing. It’s a more robust open-world game, packed with meaningful content and mechanics that beg the player to experiment and toy with them. Though it still hangs onto some facets a little too tightly, this is one sequel that manages to make its opening act seem like a mistake best left forgotten.

What a neat way to drum up some interest for Watch Dogs Legion.

