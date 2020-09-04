Xbox Series X console will cost you $599 according to Pringles

New consoles are on the horizon, and while Sony and Microsoft have spoken plenty about what’s inside their next-gen consoles, they’ve yet to reveal the most crucial element: The actual price of those devices. Aside from a guesstimation that these machines will cost plenty no matter what your currency is, Microsoft is remaining tight-lipped on the final barrier.

And then some chips went and spoiled the surprise. Thanks to Cavie for noticing, we’ve now got some idea of how much an Xbox Series X will cost locally: A record-breaking R13,500. Pringles recently sent out a bunch of care packages to promote their new partnership with Xbox, to promote a new Game Pass giveaway. Buying a can of the layered carbs also earns you a chance to win an Xbox Series X, with Pringles giving away a grand total of 46 of them. Which works out to a value of R621,000.

Divide by 46, and there you go! The magic number right there. Converted to other currencies, that works out to £611 over in the UK. Seeing as how that number is usually shared with the American currency, a quick guesstimation gives you a £599 sum for the new console over in the land of Brexit at Tiffany, and probably $599 in the US. Roughly converted from Rand to Dollar, that does work out to over $800, but US and UK gaming prices have always shared some form of parity over the years.

Looks like Pringles, of all brands, broke the Xbox Series X price for South Africa. If my maths checks out, this puts the XSX at around R13,5K locally? Unsure if that's excluding tax. https://t.co/luosSEa8Qi pic.twitter.com/UsDe2tfcAB September 4, 2020

I’ve emailed Microsoft to see if there’s any truth to the figure and will update the post once I hear back from them.

