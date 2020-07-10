Far Cry 6 has been leaked and it’s out February 6, 2021

With rumours swirling all over the place for the last couple of weeks, Far Cry 6 has been (basically) confirmed through a PSN listing that was snapped and posted to Resetera, that’s leaked some of the details for Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world shooter. Giancarlo Esposito is indeed involved in the game and will apparently be playing a brutal Cuban dictator whose iron fisted rule has ignited a revolution on the island of Yara, also confirming the rumours of the next Far Cry game going back to a more tropical setting after the farmlands of Southern USA that were featured in Far Cry 5.

A brief description of the game was also pulled from the PSN listing which has already been ejected from the store. It reads as:

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution. FIGHT FOR FREEDOM

Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation YARA TORN APART

Fight against Anton’s troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara GUERRILLA FIREPOWER

Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground

The listing also hints at the ability to upgrade copies of the game from PS4 to PS5 via a Smart Delivery System. This upgrade is free, so you won’t need to fork over extra cash to buy the game again if you purchase a PS5 in the near future. While actual gameplay is still a mystery, the poster indicates that it’s launching on February 6. We can probably expect to hear more about Far Cry 6 this Sunday during Ubisoft Forward, the publisher’s showcase of their upcoming catalogue.

Last Updated: