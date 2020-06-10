Far Cry 6 apparently coming next year, includes drugs and horses

Its been a solid year and some change since Far Cry last made a splash, back in 2019’s New Dawn spin-off that continued the story of Far Cry 5. Whereas Far Cry 5 was a positively American experience (Good people, religious cults and a plethora of guns spells YEE-HAW to me), New Dawn focused on post-apocalyptic adventure in a brave new world.

There’s a formula to Far Cry games, and it’s a damn good one: Action, exploration and a few sequences of tripping your balls off on some kind of hallucinogen. Have you been missing that kind of gameplay? Well good news, because it sure does sound like Ubisoft has a new entry in the series lined up. While news of a new Far Cry is usually met with ‘well duh’ reactions, there is some precedent to this happening in the past.

Ubisoft usually throws fans a bone with a spin-off between major Far Cry releases, such as Blood Dragon, Primal and New Dawn while work continues on the bigger core numbered entries in the series. So what’s this latest Far Cry entry going to have that sets it apart from other games? Horsies! I SAY THEE NEIGH!

According to Danish site GameReactor, Far Cry 6 will be out next year February, with the new location being a more tropical environment. Far Cry the first was originally set on tropical islands that players could explore, with the legendary Far Cry 3 also shifting back to that location, while the last two games took part in the mountain regions of America’s Montana.

Over on ResetEra via Reddit, more leaks claim that horse riding will be a big feature, with the action focusing on Narcos drug-busting, helping out at zoos and co-operative play making a return. Honestly I just want to know more about the horses at this stage and I’m hoping that Far Cry 6 will be a prequel to Far Cry 3, just to mess with the heads of people.

Could you imagine stepping into the shoes of Vaas in the days before he came to be an absolute bastard? I’d play the heck out of that. Again and again and again, just to see if I could get an achievement for unlocking insanity. Expect a reveal in July, when Ubisoft hosts an E3 replacement event that will presumably end with Splinter Cell fans sobbing about the lack of Sam Fisher content.

