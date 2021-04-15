Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Ireland expansion delayed into May

Sad news for folks that are fans of either Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Ireland, or druids today as Ubisoft has confirmed that expansion of its latest historical open-world killing game has been delayed, but not by too much at least! Wrath of the Druids, which would see Eivor venture further North (for pillaging and looting, probably) has been delayed to 13 May, which isn’t all that bad when you consider it was initially slated to launch on 29 April. It makes sense that Ubisoft would want to maybe leave it in the oven for a spell; when Valhalla launched one of the biggest criticisms of the game was how buggy and seemingly unfinished it was.

The Assassin’s Creed Twitter account sent out a tweet last night stating, “To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that: Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13. We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news!” The tweet was accompanied by a seven second video of Eivor standing between some large rocks while a jingle plays in the background. Sure.

Wrath of the Druids is the first expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla; the second expansion, The Siege of Paris, will take players to… well, Paris. The European one, not the Texas one. Back when Darryn reviewed Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, he rather enjoyed it, saying in his review, “A saga for the ages, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a breathtaking journey of discovery that has a cold charm to it. It is both serious and ludicrous in equal measure, an RPG that has added more than it has removed from its core experience while delivering a game that feels familiar and completely new at the same time.”

