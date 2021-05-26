Axiom Verge 2 delayed to Q3 2021

The sequel to one of the best Metroidvanias out there can’t seem to catch a break.

Axiom Verge 2’s announcement came as an exceptionally pleasant surprise for fans of the metroidvania genre. Announced back in 2019, the sequel promised to expand on the original’s tight level design, compelling exploration and overall excellent reaction of a traditional 2D Metroid game. While Axiom Verge 2 was meant to launch in 2020, it was delayed to the first half of 2021 with game designer Thomas Happ pushing back the release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You might have noticed but we’re nearly through the halfway point of this year and there’s still no Axiom Verge 2. That’s because it’s been delayed again to Q3 2021.

Which, fortunately, isn’t too much longer of a wait. “I could go into a long spiel about why it’s taking longer than I originally forecast, but I don’t want to get too bogged down into technical details” reads Happ’s announcement, made on their blog. “Suffice it to say that the game will be better for the additional time, and I won’t have to burn myself out crunching to hit a date that I set for myself.” To make it up to fans, Happ also announced the 2 Player Production documentary on the development of Axiom Verge 2 will be free for everyone. You can find it on Steam already while the Epic Games Store version should arrive soon.

While it’s certainly not Axiom Verge 2, the documentary is well produced, interesting look into the process of developing a game when you’re just one developer. Previously only included in the Multiverse Edition of Axiom Verge, this will be the first time the documentary is openly available for everyone for free. As far as the sequel’s concerned, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop regarding any new announcements as the pop up.

Last Updated: