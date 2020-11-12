Baldur’s Gate 3 players are well horny according to Larian

Romance options in an RPG are weird. Like, sure there’s something to be said about a game’s story trying to tackle something so intimate and human but more often than not you get those steamy PG 13 sex scenes you’ll encounter in Mass Effect. Also, let’s just take a second to think of the poor developers of those scenes. “How was your day, babe?” “Pretty good, really got the hip movement down for the sex scene between the dwarf and the wizard”. They’re a weird addition to many an RPG but players still love them, as evidenced in Baldur’s Gate 3 where apparently players are “all horny”.

Those are the words of Swen Vincke, founder of Larian Studios, as he spoke with IGN about the game. While the most sexed up character in the game is human wizard with some bountiful locks and a cheeky grin, players have been going out of their way to romance the game’s… villain. Firstly, it’s amazing that the game lets you do that because every DnD campaign needs to have that one party member attempt to seduce the final boss but apparently even Larian is amazed at how many people have pursued that romantic line. “I can see how many people slept with Minthara”, said Vincke. “That’s quite large, and to get there you have to be evil. There’s certainly people that have had no moral scruples.”

The game is currently loaded with evil characters, companions included. Vincke promised that this wouldn’t be the case for the final release. “There’s been a group of people complaining about the fact that the companions are snarky and they have to have an opinion,” Vincke said. “But we’ve only put the ‘evil’ and the ‘neutral’ ones out there. We haven’t put any of the ‘good’ characters in yet, so I think that will balance that.” Players are reportedly also frustrated by the game’s dice rolls which… well, that’s DnD, gang. It’s kind of the whole crux of the game.

Still, Larian is busy looking into alternative methods for those that think the game relies too heavily on dice rolls. “We made [the dice rolls] hard, but maybe we can add extra role-playing options for players to get the same effect. It’s one of those things that we can pick up from seeing those behaviors of players.” It’s good to know that Larian is so open to player feedback and willing to maybe offer alternative methods rather than just flat tweaks across the board. We played a whole bunch of Baldur’s Gate 3 a few weeks ago and utterly adored it, even if it still needs quite a bit of polish.

