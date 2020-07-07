Batman, Mortal Kombat and LEGO games might become Xbox exclusives

A couple of weeks ago, news hit the gaming scene that AT&T (Which stands for Atkins and Keto probably) might have started testing the waters to see if anyone would like to purchase Warner Bros. Interactive. While I would have loved to have swooped in and bought them, I was unfortunately short a few hundred million dollars and my next payday from a glowing Call of Duty review is still months away.

That doesn’t mean that other companies aren’t interested in spending some coin on the mighty publisher of games and their lucrative library! Warner Bros. Interactive made a name for itself as a publisher by unleashing games based on several of the hottest properties: Rocksteady’s Batman series set the benchmark for superhero games while Monolith’s Middle-Earth Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War games were blockbusters without the need to feature a filthy Hobbit.

Throw in Mortal Kombat and LEGO, and you’ve got one heck of an attractive property just waiting for an offer to be made. While AT&T is still mulling over the idea so that they can start chipping away at their debt bill of $165 billion right now, interest is there. According to CNBC, Take Two Interactive, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard have all expressed interest in purchasing the publisher and its gaming licenses, with some estimates claiming that Warner Bros. Interactive is valued at $4 billion currently.

According to The Information via Games Radar, Microsoft has also thrown its hat into the ring. Having already bolstered its ranks with many studios who’ll develop games exclusively for the brand on their Xbox Series X console and for PC, Microsoft is looking to secure the biggest weapon yet in its first-party arms race against Sony and the PlayStation 5.

Nothing’s official just yet, and I doubt July 23’s Xbox showcase will kick off with Phil Spencer announcing that Batman and Mortal Kombat will be sporting team green logos, but in this industry? Anything can happen.

