Battle of Scarif will be Star Wars Battlefront 2’s final content update

It’s the end of an era! More than two years since it launched, Electronic Arts is finally ready to draw the curtain on Star Wars Battlefront 2, with a slice of downloadable content that will make the game “complete”. The Battle of Scarif throws some Rogue One flavour into DICE’s controversial pot, but with an eye on the original Star Wars trilogy that also chucks in Supremacy and Instant Action battles on Hoth, Tatooine, Yavin 4, and Death Star 2: Ride the Force Lightning.

There’s a bunch of other technical stuff that you can read up in the lengthy patch notes right here, that’ll probably only matter to Kervyn since he has been singing the praises of Battlefront 2 in recent months as a game that has really transformed itself from one of the wirst examples of video game corporate greed into an entertaining Star Wars product in the end.

Holy crap, the game is basically Darth Vader. Hobbled by greed and corruption, eventually finding redemption by hurling a pensioner into a bottomless chasm in an act of self-sacrifice. “Developing characters, worlds, and experiences set in this amazing galaxy that is Star Wars is an honour, and it has continued to be a remarkable, challenging, and ultimately rewarding journey for the entire team. Knowing that we have a passionate community of millions of players and Star Wars fans – just like ourselves – along on the ride, is the greatest inspiration we could ever have,” creative director Dennis Brännvall said.

Community means even more in times when we need to stay physically apart. This is why we encourage you a bit extra to share your #StayandPlay stories on social media. We hope that Star Wars Battlefront II and the upcoming The Battle on Scarif Update will inspire you to keep playing and sharing.

What’s next for EA and Star Wars? The franchise in its digital form finally feels as if its on the right track. Battlefront 2’s pivot to the Light side of the Force was a great start, while last year’s mix of Uncharted, Dark Souls and lightsabers in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order made for some fantastic old school fun. There’s still a lot of potential to be mined within that franchise, new worlds to explore and stories to be told. So uh, when are we getting that Rogue Squadron remake, EA? I also wouldn’t say no to a Force Unleashed 2 and dammit that other “official” sequel doesn’t count in my books.

Last Updated: