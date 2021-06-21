Battlefield 4 servers have been upgraded ahead of the launch of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 4 is a tremendous video game. I’ve played it on and off since my days at university, still with the same group of friends I made back then in those carefree days. Despite Battlefield I and Battlefield V launching several years after 4, the latter has maintained a solid player base, mostly thanks to the wildly different setting of the game compared to recent releases. With the reveal of Battlefield 2042 and the return to a more modern era of shooters, players have been itching to taste what awaits them in a few months’ time. Thus, they’ve leaped back in Battlefield 4 to such a staggering extent that EA has needed to increase the server size of an almost eight-year-old game.

“…many of you have jumped back into Battlefield 4 to already get a taste of the return to all-out-warfare. We’ve been monitoring your experience and noticed queue times in the US West region were far longer than in other regions. Good news, we’ve increased server capacity for this region – you can expect less waiting, and more playing,” wrote an official Community Manager over on one of EA’s forums. Now players can jump back into classic maps such as Caspian Border, Paracel Storm, and the ever-popular (and always frustrating) Operation Metro. Sure, you’ll need to switch servers to a different region, but given how long you’re likely to wait elsewhere, it’s probably worth the effort.

Announced a few weeks ago, Battlefield 2042 takes the setting into the near future and offers players a variety of changes to the traditional Battlefield formula. The game will not offer a single-player campaign will instead offer several multiplayer modes which sounds great until you realise how much you’re actually paying for that. Still, it’s too soon to tell whether R1000 for a purely multiplayer experience is worth it or not. We’ll just have to wait until the game launches on 22 October.

