Battlefield 6 features DICE’s biggest development team yet

It has been a while since a new Battlefield game hit the scene, although if you listen closely some nights you can still hear a very angry and sad person ranting about the audacity of a video game including historically-accurate female soldiers as an optional character class choice. Shame , poor fella. Anyway, DICE is busy mobilising its biggest army yet for this year’s Battlefield 2021 game, confirming via a statement on EA’s website today that its workforce has reached absolute unit numbers.

DICE’s LA team is handling the gameplay aspect of Battlefield 2021, while the allied Gothenburg forces have been tasked with getting all the next-gen technology flowing smoothly. The statement teases that Battlefield 2021 will include, “epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before.”

And the news just keeps on coming in from the front! With mobile gaming also being big news these days, Battlefield will make its first foray into that market once the core game releases on PC and console. Having spent a few years working on various prototypes, Battlefield Mobile will soon enter a testing phase and is planning for a 2022 invasion.

The mobile space has done gangbusters numbers for the Call of Duty franchise since it launched there, as well as more lucrative figures for Activision as well. Somehow, I don’t think a properly-tuned Battlefield game will struggle to find an audience in the mobile space. Especially when more phones boast the necessary beefy hardware to run what could be a very demanding game.

