Bayonetta, Astral Chain developer PlatinumGames gets a cash injection from Tencent Holdings

PlatinumGames, developer behind high-octane action games like Bayonetta, Vanquish and Darryn’s favourite game of all time, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance has announced a partnership with Chinese gaming giant Tencent that’ll bolster finances while keeping the company independent. The company is also responsible for contemplative RPG Nier: Automata, Astral Chain, and the criminally underrated Wonderful 101.

Says PlatinumGames:

“We would like to announce we have received a capital investment from Tencent Holdings Limited as a basis for partnership. This partnership has no effect on the independence of our company, and we will continue operations under our current corporate structure. We hope to use this capital to strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development into exploring self-publishing. We also hope that this partnership can give us a wider global perspective, while still creating high quality games that stay true to our name.”

It’s an interesting partnership in that it seems to really just be a cash injection, with Tencent having zero control over the company. If it lets PlatinumGames continue making their brand of videogame, then it’s a partnership I can get behind. Their last big games have been financed by Nintendo, including a sequel to the acclaimed Bayonetta, and a new IP in Switch-exclusive Astral Chain. We quite liked that game.

“Astral Chain is one of PlatinumGames’ most complex and satisfying action games to date, with combat that’s suitably fast but far more purposeful and careful in execution. Its gorgeous world and enticing premise are betrayed by an uninteresting story and characters, but there’s little else to fault when you’re teaming up with your legions and solving cases across different dimensions.”

More of that sort of thing? Yes please!

