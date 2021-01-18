Bayonetta 3 updates are hopefully coming this year

Cough ’em up, Hideki

Its been almost four years since Bayonetta 3 was announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and since then? Nary a peep from developer Platinum Games, who have been very busy working on all manner of other projects in addition to a threequel starring the sultry witch with the longest of legs and a fondness for high-heel firepower. Speaking on Hamster’s Arcade Archives streams, Platinum’s notoriously prickly and Twitter-blocking mastermind Hideki Kamiya noted that progress was still, well, progressing on Bayonetta 3.

“We’ve been working on new stuff like Bayonetta 3, not that I can say too much… but I hope we can give an update during the year” the developer replied via a translation from Nintendo Everything.

And that’s all he had to say on the matter. In previous interviews, Kamiya has been a about as subtle as root canal surgery with a machete, saying that development was progressing smoothly and that fans should just chill. “I’m on Twitter so I see a lot of comments every day,” Kamiya said in a VGC interview from May 2020.

I’m happy that there’s still anticipation for the title, but one thing I would like to address is the trend I’m seeing which is people who are starting to ask if the game has been cancelled. I want you guys to take any concerns you have like that and throw them out the window immediately because we’re still hard at work on it and it hasn’t been cancelled by any means. Please look forward to it!

Will Bayonetta 3 arrive? So long as fans of Platinum Games wield a combination of action-thirsty horniness for Platinum’s favourite witch, that’s a given. The first two games were brilliant, with the first sequel ramping up the spectacle as a Nintendo Wii U exclusive. It’d eventually make its way to Switch as well, because no follow-up game that good deserves to be stuck floating around in limbo on one of the worst pieces of hardware that Nintendo had ever made since the VirtualBoy.

