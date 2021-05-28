Behold, 14 minutes of glorious new Horizon Forbidden West gameplay

With Returnal out in the wild, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart almost here, Sony’s next heavyweight first-party title is undoubtedly Horizon: Forbidden West. A sequel to the original title developed by Guerrilla Games, a glorious 14 new minutes of gameplay for Aloy’s latest trip in the robot apocalypse was shared last night. Check it out below, and if see if the Mitchells can possibly help.

Yup, that klooks like an open-world PlayStation game alright! Horizon fans will have noticed that Aloy has a few new tricks up her non-existent sleeves. In addition to her bread ‘n butter archery, Aloy can now grab an air current with her Shieldwing glider and the Focus scanner can be used to uncover more areas to climb.

Then there’s the Pullcaster that acts as a grappling hook device which would make Batman jealous, and a diving mask that can be equipped for when you feel like exploring underwater sections. Combat is also looking markedly better when compared to the previous game, as Aloy’s spear comes with a range of combo attacks and finishers and the rest of her arsenal looks perfect for taking down even the biggest homicidal robot monsters.

Stripping armour from titans to expose weak points, explosive ordinance, smoke bombs and more. OH MY! What I’m finding genuinely interesting here is how Horizon’s world is continuing to evolve, with this sequel taking place in the future remnants of San Francisco. Aloy is facing a triple-threat this time, as the robot menace is opposed by not just a new faction with deadly designs of their own, but also a strange new red infection that threatens all life.

Guerrilla says it’ll have more to talk about at a later date ahead of the game’s upcoming (but unrevealed) release on PS4 and PS5. Until then, grab a controller and pretend you’re playing the footage above. I’ll be right here, hoping for a gap in my schedule that will finally let me play the original game, which has been in my backlog for three years now.

