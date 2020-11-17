Behold the resplendent glory of this World of WarCraft: Shadowlands Epic Collector’s Edition unboxing!

World of Warcraft has been active long enough for it to have become a fixed point of affection in multiple lifetimes. In an age where every developer is trying its hand at hopping on a freemium battle royale, there’s Blizzard’s pride and joy still doing its own thing. It has fans who are devoted to the game, staff dedicated to building on its world, and a community that embraces every new expansion released for the MMORPG behemoth.

Come November 23, those fans will be venturing into dark new territory in the release of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. In case you missed it, here’s a quick recap on the story that featured a certain icon of the franchise engaging in a slight oopise. And by oopsie, I mean a cataclysmic act of chaos that tore asunder the rules of reality and threatens to plunge all of existence into a void of darkness. Just your regular Tuesday then.

With a single act of destruction, Sylvanas Windrunner has ripped open the way to the afterlife. Azeroth’s staunchest defenders have been dragged into all-consuming darkness. An ancient force of death threatens to break its bonds and unravel reality. Hidden realms of wonder and horror await any who would pass to the other side. The Shadowlands is home to an entire realm of the departed; it is a world between worlds whose delicate balance preserves life and death itself. As one of Azeroth’s greatest champions, you have been granted the power to cross over in body and soul. Now you must investigate a conspiracy to unmake the cosmos, and help Warcraft legends journey back… or fulfill their ultimate destiny.

In Shadowlands there’ll be five new zones to check out:

What lies beyond the world you know? The Shadowlands, resting place for every mortal soul—virtuous or vile—that has ever lived. Journey through planes of torment and imprisonment to those of rebirth and eternal reward.

Bastion, Ardeanwald, Maldraxxus, Revendreth, and The Maw. They pretty much range from “not bad!” to “oh crap”. Once you’ve aligned yourself with one of the four Covenants—mysterious sects, each with their own ambition for the Shadowlands—you’ll be able to bring balance to the realms that govern life after death.

And if you feel like spoiling yourself, this is what you'll get Ii n the collector's edition on November 23 when it arrives next week! Plus I got my grimy hands on it early!































World of Warcraft: Shadowlands digital copy

Art of the Shadowlands book

Shattered Sky mousepad

Covenant Sigils – Four pins collector’s set

Digital soundtrack key

Early access to death knights for Allied races and Pandaren coming with Visions of N’Zoth

30 days of game time

Level 120 Character Boost

Ensorcelled Everwyrm mount

Vestments of the Eternal Traveler transmog set (access to the quest that rewards the set)

Anima Wyrmling pet

Eternal Traveler’s Hearthstone toy

Illusion: Wraithchill, a unique cosmetic effect for weapons

It’s sexy, hefty, and a reminder of just how much I miss big physical boxes for PC games. There’s something about having a beautiful box on your shelf, resplendent in all its glory and filled with content that matters to you. Not too long to go now until the latest World of Warcraft expansion hits the scene. If any of you diehards can confirm that there’s a level where you help a cold-reading hack whose name rhymes with Schmon Medwards cross over to the other side permanently, I’ll be there on day one.

