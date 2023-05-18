Best Cooling Systems for Elite Gaming Systems – A 2023 Guide

Your gaming PC kicks out a lot of heat, and the reality is that stock cooling solutions simply aren’t up to the task of keeping key components frosty enough to perform optimally.

If you’re concerned about thermal throttling, and you want to squeeze as many frames from your CPU and GPU as possible, using one of the following products will put you at an advantage.

Corsair iCUE H170i Elite Capellix XT

Widely regarded as the leader of the pack for AOI (all in one) coolers, this CPU-focused product features a triple fan radiator for maximum heat dissipation, an RGB-lit block that’s compatible with all modern socket types, whether AMD or Intel, and a price point that won’t break the bank.

The one thing to bear in mind is that with such a hefty radiator, it requires a lot of room in your case. This isn’t one for compact builds, or even really for mid towers.

MSI MAG CoreLiquid P240

Not everyone is into the RGB aesthetic, and MSI recognizes this with an AOI that keeps things simple thanks to its monochrome design scheme.

Crucially, just because it isn’t in-your-face with its looks, the MAG CoreLiquid P240 is still a capable performer. It will keep all but the highest-end chips chilled without having to ramp up its fans too much, so it works for those who want a PC that’s quiet as well as quick. And if portable gaming is your thing, there are also quiet laptops out there to compliment your desktop setup.

Deepcool AS500 Plus

If you’d rather avoid any type of watercooling, this air cooled alternative definitely ticks all the boxes. It’s inexpensive, it looks good and it will serve users with all budgets well.

The one thing it won’t do is thrive if overclocking is on your to-do list, but stick to stock clock speeds on your CPU of choice and you’ll be fine.

Speaking of air cooling, you need to remember that the temperature of your room has a major impact on your PC’s performance. If it’s too toasty, then even the best in-case cooling setup will hit its limits quickly. Working with experts like ARS heating and cooling services is sensible if you need to add AC to your gaming spaces, and help your hardware flourish.

Noctua NH-P1

If you’re looking for complete and total silence from your PC, then a passive cooler is your best option. This product from respected brand Noctua ticks that box, and also manages to perform surprisingly well given that it doesn’t have a fan attached to it.

To get the best performance, it’s still sensible to have at least a couple of case fans installed to keep the air flowing over this hunk of metal. If you’ve got an open air setup, and your AC is always cranked, then it makes even more sense.

NZXT Kraken Z73

If budget is not a concern, then splashing out on this AOI from NZXT will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The CPU block has its own built in display, so you can see your temps at a glance without needing an on-screen overlay. And of course it is more than able to keep up with the cooling needs of even the most power hungry chips, so you can throw whatever you like at it and it will ask for more.

Final Thoughts

When choosing a cooling system, be sure to keep a close eye on compatibility, as this is not always guaranteed. It’s not just about the CPU, motherboard or socket type, but also the size and layout of your case. With that in mind, you’ll be set to select wisely.

