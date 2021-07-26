Best Gaming Mouse for Big Hands – The Ultimate Guide

If you have slightly larger than average hands, then you may be having trouble finding a gaming mouse that fits your needs. Gamers with large hands may have difficulty in finding a gaming mouse for big hands that provide a comfortable grip, which also performs well during intense gameplay. Therefore, to help our readers find a gaming mouse for large hands, we have detailed below some gaming mice for big hands to consider…

What is the Best Gaming Mouse for Big Hands?

Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse

Many of you might be familiar with the Logitech MX518 that was known for providing a really comfortable grip. People who loved this design will be happy to hear that Logitech has revived it for those with big hands. They have also added some new features, such as adding a better sensor, to make this mouse a great all-rounder.

The Logitech G502 gaming mouse for big hands has a high-performance sensor, whose DPI value can reach 16,000. The tracking speed of this gaming mouse is an impressive 400 IPS. The mouse itself has 11 customizable buttons that you can use to assign important commands to. It also has programmable RGB lighting technology, which allows you to select a certain colour out of 16.8 million possibililties to customize your gaming mouse to your style.

Prominent features

USB connector type mouse.

Has a total of 11 buttons.

Contains a high-performance Hero 25K sensor.

Uses optical detection movement technology.

Has ambidextrous hand orientation (caters for the 1%).

BenQ Zowie EC 1 Ergonomic Gaming Mouse

One of the best features of this gaming mouse for large hands is that it comes in two different shapes and designs. The larger Zowie EC 1 is 128 mm long, and 64 mm wide, while the medium-sized Zowie EC 1 is 120 mm long and 61 mm wide. Its two shapes are designed based on the different grip styles. One is for claw grip style, and the other is for palm grip style.

It has a 3360 optical sensor, whose DPI value can be adjusted at different values such as 400, 800, 1600, and 3200, according to your required movement needs. Another feature that makes it one of the best gaming mice for big hands is that you do not need the drive to operate it. Simply plug the wire and play!

Prominent features

Contains 3360 optical gaming sensor.

Comes with a 1-year warranty.

Available in different sizes and designs.

Uses a plug and play system.

Has 2 large feet.

SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse

The SteelSeries Rival 710 is my own preferred gaming mouse for big hands, as it offers extraordinary and unique features designed for gamers with larger hands.

It contains a TrueMove3 sensor, whose DPI can reach 12,000. The company claims that the tracking value of this gaming mouse for big hands can reach up to 350, when it is used on their QcK surfaces. However, you will get a similar speed by using it on any other gaming pad, too.

It has a unique vibration motor that is completely customizable, and can help you set alerts or reminders. It also has an OLED display screen that people use to get visual notifications.

Prominent features

Has an OLED display system.

Uses TrueMove3 sensor.

Lifespan of 60 million clicks.

Produces customizable tactile notifications.

SteelSeries 62433 Rival 310 Gaming Mouse for Large Hands

SteelSeries is well-known for its quality gaming mice for big hands, as we described above. People who often buy mice can easily identify a SteelSeries mouse because of its excellent build quality. Like the above-mentioned SteelSeries gaming mouse for large hands, this mouse also contains a TrueMove3 sensor that has a DPI capacity of 12,000.

Its response time is very low, and it has a tracking rate of 350 IPS. Despite its large size, it weighs only 88.3 grams, which might be the lowest weight in this guide. It has a lifespan of 50 million clicks, which is good enough for a mouse to last for many years. There is a customizable lighting system that is activated with the help of SteelSeries software.

Prominent features

Uses wired connectivity technology.

Has 6 customizable buttons.

Contains TrueMove3 optical sensor.

Weighs only 88.3g.

Produces sync multi-colour lighting effects.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for Big Hands

The Logitech G604 gaming mouse is a wireless gaming mouse for big hands, yet it shows the same response as the response of other wired gaming mice. It comes with the Hero 25k sensor, whose DPI can reach up to 25,600, with a tracking speed which can reach upwards of 400 IPS.

It has dual connectivity. You can connect it to your PC either through Bluetooth or through ultra-fast 1 mms LIGHTSPEED technology. It also has a metal scroll that you can switch between ratchet and hyper-fast scrolling, which is something that sets this mouse apart from the competition. With its 15 programmable controls, you can show fast performance in your favourite MMO games. It requires AA batteries to operate, and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Prominent features

Has a Hero 16k sensor.

Offers dual connectivity options.

Has 15 customizable controls.

Comes with a 2 years warranty.

DPI sensitivity varies from 100 to 25,600.

Razer Basilisk Essential Gaming Mouse

Razer has been producing gaming mice for big hands for years, and this model is the best of the bunch – and is reasonably priced too!

It has a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, whose response rate is just one millisecond. There are 8 buttons, and some of them can be customized with the help of Razer’s software. It also comes with a braided cable that is flexible and highly durable, so this gaming mouse is built to last.

Prominent features

Uses optical movement detection technology.

Has 8 customizable buttons.

Has side buttons that can be replaced according to the hand size.

Buttons have a 20 million click lifespan.

Finding the right gaming mice for big hands can be a challenge for some. You have to consider size, along with many other features. If you need the best gaming mouse for large hands, then select any of the above-mentioned mice, and you won’t go far wrong. Got a favorite? Tell us about it!

Got small hands? Read our guide as to the best gaming mouse for small hands here….

