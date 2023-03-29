Best N64 Multiplayer Games

Nintendo has been a part of almost everyone’s childhood. The classic games, the hour of gaming, having fun with friends, and most of all enjoying every single second of those times.

Nintendo continues to put out some crazy fun multiplayer games, and they hit it out of the park with one game after another. The thing is, you can still find the classic console and play those classic games with your buddies even now.

Even if you don’t have an N64 console, you can play N64 on your Nintendo Switch.

If you are not familiar with the best multiplayer games that the N64 offered, then we have you covered. We will provide a list of games that were the best multiplayer games in the N64 and probably of all time.

1. GoldenEye 007

We had to start with a game that defined an era. What a spectacular game this was folks! Absolute game changer for the gaming industry.

GoldenEye 007 was the first-of-its-kind First-Person Shooter game. If you play now of course it will look like a Trainwreck because of the frame rate. But the selection of different weapons including mines, and everything was truly spectacular.

On top of that, the map design was fantastic back in the day.

The fact that you and your mates could just run around and kill each other for fun in the game was mighty enjoyable. Do not sleep on the glorious soundtrack of the game too.

A true era-defining game.

2. Mario Kart 64

So many memories! One that is straight out of the nostalgia basket. Mario Kart 64 was simply the best racing game of its time and has to be in contention for one of the greatest games ever produced (see Fandom).

It was so much fun racing around the tracks with your friends. You could select one of eight playable characters and there were several racetracks to choose from!

You could hit your friends with random items which were placed on the tracks to push them down the order as well as use boosts to power your way up. An absolute hoot.

Mario Kart 64 also contained several different modes like Grand Prix, Time Trial, Versus, and Battle.

3. Perfect Dark

Alongside GoldenEye 007, one of the best FPS games to define an era. There is a strong debate about which game is better but the fact that we get to play both games is so awesome.

Perfect Dark is an FPS game where you must complete levels to unlock the other contents and then eventually clear each stage. You can also finish the mission with a friend as the game has the option of a co-op campaign or you could just go crazy with your friends in the game’s 4-player competitive modes!

Basically, what GoldenEye 007 started for the n64, Perfect Dark perfected it and made the gameplay smoother and a lot more fun.

4. Super Smash Bros.

The OG of crossover games. The fact that you could play with the characters from Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda (official site) was head-spinning. Every character had arrays of unique skills to inflict damage on each other. The game was just smash, smash, smash!

Super Smash Bros. broke the norms and instead of defeating your opponent by finishing off their health bar, you had to simply push them off the stage to win.

It wasn’t easy either as it took a lot of effort and a lot of buttons smashing to damage your friends enough to throw them off. The skills, graphics, design, and gameplay in the game were legendary.

Up to four people could have played in the multiplayer mode. You could’ve predetermined the rules and time of the match. Man! It was so much fun.

5. WWF WrestleMania 2000

This list wouldn’t feel complete without a bit of variety. Also, we haven’t added WrestleMania 2000 just for variety. It was an actual slobber knocker of a game!

Up to four friends could’ve played this game and there was a variety of modes to select from. The move-set was amazing, and the graphics never looked better then.

But the clincher for this game was the stacked roster, the Attitude Era wrestlers, and time was probably the peak for WWE. Rock, Stone Cold, Undertaker, Mankind, and so many other amazing wrestlers to choose from.

If you wanted to beat your buddies in a game and beat them hard then this game was it!

